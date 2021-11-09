Sports
NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Senators, Blackhawks, Predators
In today’s NHL rumours, the Colorado Avalanche is deep to the left of their blue line. Does this mean they are making Samuel Girard available in a trade? Is Erik Brannstrom looking for a trade from Ottawa? The Chicago Blackhawks will not hire a permanent coach this season and what is the latest on contract talks with Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators?
Girard can be shopped by avalanche
Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports that due to the strong play of 20-year-old defender Bowen Byram and with Devon Toews back from injury, the Avs are deep to the left of their blue line and defender Samuel Girard will be expendable in Colorado. Chambers writes:
Girard, 23, is also a special player, a puck possession/moving gem of a skater. He’s off to a slow start (two assists and minus-6 in seven games going into Saturday) but usually does things most defenders can’t. Byram is already doing better, though, and the Avs had the option to ship Girard plus (fill in the blank) to Buffalo for Eichel, if only the Sabers had agreed to keep some of Eichel’s $10 million cap.
source Chambers: Bo Byram made Sam Girard replaceable for the Avs. It’s probably why they were looking for Jack Eichel Mike Chambers. Dnever Post -11/6/2021
The assumption here seems to be that if Girard were made available in an Eichel trade, he would be available in another move, assuming Sakic thought it would help the team. Girard’s annual $5 million cap hit continues through the 2026-27 season and at that number and with long-term contract management there should be interested teams.
Is Erik Brannstrom frustrated in Ottawa?
According to an article by Ian Mendes of The Athletic, Erik Brannstrom who will start this season in the AHL has some in Ottawa wondering if the player is frustrated with his situation. That he’s changed agents makes others wonder if he’s asked for a trade or is ready to ask.
Mendes believes he was placed in the AHL because he is exempt from waiver and the team had to move a body. He also doesn’t think the senators are buying him. Mendes writes:
My sense of the situation is that Brannstrom has not requested a trade at this point. And I don’t think the Senators are actively shopping him either. But if I had to guess, I think Brannstrom will either play with the NHL-level senators after the trade deadline or be traded. This is the last season where he will be exempted, meaning they won’t be able to go down this road with him again next season.
In other news from the senators, the team canceled practice on Monday as a precaution, a day after a player and a coach implemented COVID-19 protocols. The Senators have put Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell forward in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Blackhawks will not hire a coach this season
Interim head coach Derek King will remain with the Chicago Blackhawks in that role for the remainder of this season. Ahead of Sunday’s Blackhawks game, interim GM Kyle Davidson stated that the team will not be looking for a new coach until the off-season gets underway.
Among the names the team could consider: John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet and Claude Julien.
Still no progress between Predators and Forsberg
According to Filip Forsberg’s agent, JP Barry, there have been no discussions about a possible contract extension. As The Athletic’s Adam Vingan points out, Forsberg is in the final year of his contract and has said he is willing to finish the season and then talk to the club.
Vingan writes that the Predators might be concerned about Forsberg’s tendency to get hurt. He explains:
There’s never a good time to get injured, but the timing couldn’t have been worse for Forsberg, who chose to bet on himself in a contract year. Predators chief executive David Poile, who has indicated his intention to re-sign Forsberg, must proceed with caution in the negotiations. An argument could be made that Poile should instead prioritize trading in Forsberg.
source Is redrawing Filip Forsberg worth the risk? Did Matt Duchene turn a corner? Predators Mailbag Adam Vingan The Athletic 11/06/2021
