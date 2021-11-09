It’s one life, so I want to do everything: Saurabh Shukla | bollywood





The veteran artist Saurabh Shukla, who has spent his long career in acting, writing and directing, is not yet ready to commit to a particular genre and is constantly looking for new opportunities. It’s one life, so I’m not going to settle for it! I want to do everything and not limit myself to just acting, writing, directing, acting or playing table tennis. So whatever I want to do in life, I try to do it, says National Award-winning actor who is in Lucknow shooting OTT series Bindiya. He adds: I try to pigeonhole things and focus on what’s going on and in hand. Jis wakt jo cheez monkey sehej tarah se kar paa rahe hai wo kariyeas simple! We all try to balance things out according to our ability, but will it happen or not, it’s in our hand and only time will tell. Shukla recently directed a movie shot in Uttarakhand. Since the movie hasn’t been announced yet, I can’t talk about it. There’s another script that’s ready and committed that I’ll hopefully be directing again soon. He previously directed Raat Gai Baat Gai (2009), Pappu Cant Dance Sala (2011) and I AM 24 (2012). After the second wave, he shot for the series Siddharth Sen Guptas Yeh Kaali Kaali Achen and series Fear. In between I directed a movie and two of my big movies Karan Malhotras shamshera and Milan Luthrias Tadap both hopefuls will get a theatrical release, he says. The raid actor believes that some movies are made for a theatrical experience and should only be watched on the big screen. What we call the quintessential Bollywood cinema has its own idiom with panache, songs, fanfare and collective cinematic experience in the theatre. On the other hand, OTT is more about realism and edgy content that touches on things and issues that the cinema skips (to avoid controversy and censorship). However, it is very close to the cinema, but far from watching TV, says the actor. Shukla admits that the pandemic worried him a lot, but was unable to slow him down. In the first lockdown I was also alone at first, but then I started to get tense. So with the help of my cameraman, friends learned to operate the cameras I had bought but never operated. Through trial and error, I started shooting myself, with no script, and after hours, days, weeks, and months of shooting, I made a 90-minute film that I wrote, directed, acted, and even edited myself, Shukla says. The movie is titled Satyaprakash Param Covid and he will send it to film festivals. Let’s see where it leads. For me it was daily excitement and personal learning experience. So I’d like to conclude that nothing slows you down, only you can slow yourself down, says the actor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/its-one-life-so-i-want-to-do-everything-saurabh-shukla-101636454406639.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos