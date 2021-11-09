Connect with us

Sports

A preview of the Rutgers women’s basketball season 2021-2022

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


It was a heartbreaking moment for the Scarlet Knights last March.

With less than two seconds left and their season on the line, former Rutgers star Arella Guirantes picked up a three-pointer that, had she sunk it, would have forced overtime with Brigham Young University in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. for women of 2020 .

But the buzzer sounded and the ball did not reach the basket. Rutgers, the sixth-seeded, was sent home after a 69-66 upset by eleventh-seeded BYU. The Scarlet Knights season was over.

The loss remains a thorn in the side of the team, motivating them as they prepare for their 2021-22 campaign starting Tuesday against St Peters at Jersey Mikes Arena, formerly the RAC, in Piscataway.

Round One: Brigham Young's Paisley Harding passes the ball while Rutgers' Arella Guirantes defends in BYU's 69-66 win at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas.

We’ve taken those lessons to heart, fellow head coach Timothy Eatmans said of the NCAA tournament upset in a recent interview. teams mirrorBYU. So we took that loss and said, okay, how do we get better?

The past six months for Rutgers have been filled with a lot of ‘getting better’. And they hope that all the hard work and lane changes will see the Scarlet Knightsup another great season on the hard court this winter. Last year, the team finished its 2020-21 campaign 12-5 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten conference play.

The Rutgers women’s basketball team kicks off this year with many players who, while experienced, have never played in a Rutgers jersey. The team has also been preparing for this new campaign in the absence of head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who stepped down from the team over safety concerns from COVID-19.

Rutgers women's basketball assistant coach Timothy Eatman has replaced head coach Vivian Stringer.

Off-season, Rutgers took advantage of the transfer portal to attract a host of talents from across the country.

The Scarlet Knights took down graduate student Osh Brown (Ball State), senior Lasha Petree (Bradley), graduate student Jailyn Mason (Arkansas), graduate student Sayawni Lassiter (Florida State), graduate student Shug Dickson (Missouri), and graduate student Victoria. Morris (Old Lordship). Rutgers also signed the squads’ lone freshman, Kierra Sanderlin, a Texas All-State security guard.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/sports/college/basketball/2021/11/09/rutgers-womens-basketball-look-ahead-2021-2022-season-changes/6243029001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: