A preview of the Rutgers women’s basketball season 2021-2022

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Scarlet Knights last March.

With less than two seconds left and their season on the line, former Rutgers star Arella Guirantes picked up a three-pointer that, had she sunk it, would have forced overtime with Brigham Young University in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. for women of 2020 .

But the buzzer sounded and the ball did not reach the basket. Rutgers, the sixth-seeded, was sent home after a 69-66 upset by eleventh-seeded BYU. The Scarlet Knights season was over.

The loss remains a thorn in the side of the team, motivating them as they prepare for their 2021-22 campaign starting Tuesday against St Peters at Jersey Mikes Arena, formerly the RAC, in Piscataway.

We’ve taken those lessons to heart, fellow head coach Timothy Eatmans said of the NCAA tournament upset in a recent interview. teams mirrorBYU. So we took that loss and said, okay, how do we get better?

The past six months for Rutgers have been filled with a lot of ‘getting better’. And they hope that all the hard work and lane changes will see the Scarlet Knightsup another great season on the hard court this winter. Last year, the team finished its 2020-21 campaign 12-5 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten conference play.

The Rutgers women’s basketball team kicks off this year with many players who, while experienced, have never played in a Rutgers jersey. The team has also been preparing for this new campaign in the absence of head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who stepped down from the team over safety concerns from COVID-19.

Off-season, Rutgers took advantage of the transfer portal to attract a host of talents from across the country.

The Scarlet Knights took down graduate student Osh Brown (Ball State), senior Lasha Petree (Bradley), graduate student Jailyn Mason (Arkansas), graduate student Sayawni Lassiter (Florida State), graduate student Shug Dickson (Missouri), and graduate student Victoria. Morris (Old Lordship). Rutgers also signed the squads’ lone freshman, Kierra Sanderlin, a Texas All-State security guard.

Brown and Petree, who represented the team at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month, are likely to be key players in this year’s rotation. Brown will start the season as the NCAA Division I active career leader in rebounds with 1,106.Petree, a 2020 -21 Preseason Naismith Award Watch List Honoree as a junior, comes to Rutgers with 1,398 career points in three seasons.

The coaching staff paid extra attention to make sure their new recruits would fit well.

“Our coaches have done an excellent job of figuring out the backgrounds of each of these young ladies, taking the time to call coaches they’ve played for to have very candid conversations,” said Eatman, “about how we do things here.” and find out if those people can handle this culture, and then talk to them about the Rutgers way. We felt like we picked the right group.”

The team is still in the early stages of figuring out who will be the leaders on the field and who will replace the top talent who have since left the team, including Guirantes, who was drafted by the LA Sparks in last year’s WNBA Draft. last year. Coaches have said they hope their three returnees Tyia Singleton, Joiya Maddox and Stephanie Guihon will help the new members adapt to the coveted Rutgers way, which they describe as mental and physical toughness on and off the pitch.

That toughness is a testament to the teams’ longtime head coach, Stringer, an avid women’s basketball player and one of the most winning coaches in the sport’s history. Although Stringer, 73, signed a five-year contract extension for the 2025-26 season last year, Eatman has replaced her. Stringer’s absence was notable during the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month. Eatman has conducted training and off-season training sessions with the team.

Eatman has only replaced Stringer twice before due to her mother’s death, and a second time when she was on leave from exhaustion. This time her absence is due to the ongoing dangers of COVID-19. Team spokesperson MattChoquettesaid Stringer is concerned about the lack of testing this season compared to last season, and fears passing on the disease to her 40-year-old daughter with a weakened immune system, who contracted meningitis at age 2 and has needed special care since has.

Last year Stringer also played it safe. She didn’t bring the team back until mid-September because she wanted to make sure the players were safe.

Rutgers announced late Monday night, ahead of the team’s opening game, that Stringer will extend her leave from coaching until the end of the 2021-22 season. Stringer first stepped out of the program in April. Eatman will continue his role as acting head coach, handling practice, games and administrative matters, the university said.

Stringer’s absence was felt by the team at those times off the field, such as at team meals when they are “a family,” Eatman said. In those moments, Stringer would be the one to check on a player who appeared to be going down to see how they were doing. However, her impact on the court is palpable whether she is physically present or not.

Coach is our leader. Coach has always been like a mother to me. So every day before we go out, there’s no question that we miss her, Eatman said. But the one appreciative thing we all have about Coach is that when she comes into the gym and she gets into those circles, inside those lines, she’s ready to go. It’s not bullshit. So once we start practicing, we don’t think about it anymore [how] Coach isn’t there, because they see everything Coach has done over the past twenty years. They see it being performed every day.

Eatman compared leading the team in the Stringers’ absence to sitting at home. He just keeps an eye on Stringers until she’s ready to return safely. You keep things the same way. You keep it clean. You make sure it’s the right way so that when the person comes back to their home, they can look at their home and feel comfortable in their home, he said. So that’s what we did. There is no individual. There is no ego. There is nothing. It’s just the way of Coaching.

Looking ahead to this new season, Eatman said the team’s goals are the same. The immediate target would be a Big Ten Championship title. The ultimate goal would be to make it to the Final Four and win.

There’s something we have to get better at every day to be a good basketball team, Eatman said. The standards have not changed. It doesn’t matter that we have 16 players in our team, 13 players who have not participated before. This is Rutgers. We don’t make excuses about where we can’t be and where we can’t go. We have to get there, and we have to make it happen.

