Between the IPL and Indian cricket, the BCCI has a huge conflict of interest

These guys are exhausted physically and mentally, six months in a bubble and we would have preferred a wider gap between the IPL and the World Cup, outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri said in an interview broadcast by Star Sports just before the start of India’s final game of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup against Namibia; a match that was of no importance as Virat Kohli and Co had no chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Shastri further added: It’s when the big games come and when the pressure hits you – you’re not as turned on as you should be. And it’s no excuse. We take defeat because we are not afraid to lose. Because if you try to win, you lose a game. Here we weren’t trying to win because that X factor was missing.

Shastri only echoed the thoughts of bowling coach Bharat Arun, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Kohli, former India skipper Kapil Dev and former Indian cricketer Madan Lalic.

And all these opinions, now freely expressed, point to the need for a break before the World Cup; the need to have some rest, both physically and mentally. Any rational person would agree with the assessment. It’s not an excuse. It is reality as it is. But the question to be asked is why didn’t they get the break that would have allowed them to approach the tournament with a fresh mind and body…why didn’t the Board of Trustees for Cricket in India step in?

The core problem:

Now take a step back and approach the problem from a different angle. Say for a moment, the Indian Premier League was run by a different organization and the BCCI was in charge of Indian cricket and Indian cricket alone.

In that scenario, if the programs of the IPL and the T20 World Cup collided, what would the BCCI have done? Would it have simply patted the other organization on the back for organizing the IPL brilliantly or would it have sent an SOS to the Indian players saying they needed to take an urgent break after the long tour of England?

This is of course a hypothetical scenario as the BCCI runs both the IPL and Indian cricket. But it is a scenario that exposes the conflict of interest holding back India.

The IPL is great for Indian cricket. We see a lot of new talent emerge every year and the BCCI makes a lot of money which can make the game even stronger. But it also robs Indian cricket of a low season; it also robs players of the opportunity to play in leagues around the world (because the BCCI doesn’t allow it), and because the board wants to ensure the IPL brand remains strong, it almost never makes demands on the IPL teams .

So while England’s Jos Buttler had a nice little break before the World Cup, the Indians just didn’t have an opportunity to put their feet up. And whether the BCCI likes it or not, it has definitely impacted the team.

The BCCI, for its part, can turn around and say it has never stopped players from taking a break. But in this case, it is the job of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Co to put in place a framework that will enable India to put Indian cricket first; a framework that will somehow reduce the cost of missing out on the IPL for both players and the franchisee.

Ganguly, himself a former captain of India, would have known how important time away from the game would be for a major tournament, but why was he just a mute spectator when it was all unfolding before his very eyes?

Not just one time

Some might argue that this year was a one-off, given the way the IPL had to be shut down and restarted because of the pandemic. But we saw Rohit Sharma play in the IPL last season despite an injury that forced him to miss games for India and over the years we have seen player fatigue become an obvious problem.

All this shows that there must be a distinction between who runs the IPL and who runs Indian cricket as the BCCI is clearly unable to think about winning first or Indian cricket first at this point?

The IPL is the cash cow of BCCIs and has kept them afloat in difficult times. The board won’t jeopardize it and neither will they. It is important that the money continues to flow into the cash register. But at the same time, the IPL must not endanger Indian cricket either. If there is no middle ground, they should make one.

What is good for the IPL is not necessarily good for Indian cricket and the sooner the BCCI understands that the better. With more teams coming into the fold from next season and the number of games rising, the board has to be extremely careful in their planning, otherwise it won’t be a simple murder of the golden goose, it will be a bloodbath.