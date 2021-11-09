Sports
Monday Night Football: Steelers survive Bears rally in 29-27 win
Chris Boswell set a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a sloppy fourth quarter performance to hold off the Chicago Bears in a 29-27 win on Monday night.
A 65-yard shot from Cairo Santos as time went on fell far short when the Steelers survived.
The Steelers had a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Justin Fields and the Bears began to find some success on offense and an awkward punt return that went before Bears touchdown helped Chicago get back into the game. Fields led Chicago on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to give the Bears the lead with 1:46 left.
Ben Roethlisberger then the Steelers marched 52 yards in seven games to mount Boswell’s winning kick.
Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for just 205 yards with two interceptions on the night for Pittsburgh.
It was a match that didn’t reasonably seem to get that close in the closing seconds.
Najee Harris scored on a 10-yard run on the opening possession of the game for the Steelers to take the early lead. After an interception by Fields, Ben Roethlisberger hit a tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 4-yard touchdown as the lead went 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Fields was held to just 5 out of 11 passing for 63 yards two sacks and an interception in the first half for Chicago.
Cairo Santos’ 30-yard field goal with 15 seconds left at halftime gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead at halftime.
The Bears went 89 yards out of 10 on their first possession of the third quarter before settling for a 22-yard Santos field goal to make it a 14-6 game. Chicago won a total of 104 yards on the drive and Fields threw a possible touchdown to Jimmy Graham only to nullify it by a 15-yard low block penalty on James Daniels. The field goal followed for the Bears instead.
Freiermuth’s second touchdown of the evening, a 10-yard score, turned it into a 20-6 Steelers lead after Chris Boswell missed the extra point attempt wide left.
The bears answered like Darnell Mooney scored on a 15-yard run and took a hand-off from a wild quarterback David Montgomery to close the gap to 20-13.
Boswell connected with a 54-yard field goal to take the Steelers lead to 23-13.
Jakeem Grant fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Pittsburgh recovered at the Bears’ 42-yard line. However, they could do nothing with the field possession as a plunder of Roethlisberger by Roquan Smith pushed Pittsburgh out of range of the field goal.
The bears were then given a special takeaway for teams to get them back into the game. Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled on a Chicago punt like Joel Iyiegbuniwe hit the ball. DeAndre Houston-Carson picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a 25-yard touchdown to close the Steelers lead to 23-20 with 6:31 to play.
Chicago’s defense looked to keep the Steelers close to midfield when Cassius sacked Marsh Roethlisberger for a 7-yard loss to force the fourth and 15. However, Marsh was beaten with a very thin, mocking call to give Pittsburgh another run of downs. The Steelers turned the extra chance into a 52-yard Boswell field goal to rise 26-20 with 2:52 left.
Despite the slack sad call to Marsh, the Bears were penalized 12 times for 115 yards overnight.
Fields converted a third-and-1 with his legs before hitting Allen Robinson for 39 yards on third-and-2 to move the Bears inside the red zone. In the next play, Fields broke the pocket and found Mooney for a 16-yard touchdown as Chicago took their first lead of the night, 27-26, after Santos’ extra run with 1:46 left.
Fields eventually completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the night for Chicago, despite the slow first half.
The win is the 150th win of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career with the Steelers.
