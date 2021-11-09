Induction of Wilson into Hockey Hall of Fame too late, says Murray

Bob Murray was a teammate of defender Doug Wilson on the Chicago Blackhawks from 1977-78 to 1989-90. They were defensive partners for most of those 13 seasons, including when Wilson won the Norris Trophy for best defense in the NHL in 1981-82. Here Murray, a defenseman who played 15 seasons in the NHL with Chicago and now general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, shares his thoughts on Wilson, now general manager of the San Jose Sharks who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. a special testimonial for NHL.com:

When Doug Wilson was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year in his 24th year of eligibility, I was very excited and happy for him because he belongs there.

When Dougie joined the Chicago Blackhawks as a 20-year-old rookie in 1977, you knew he could play right away. There was never any doubt. He just had that presence on the ice. He knew how to play, and he walked right in and he was good right away.

He was just a great player. There were no holes in his game.

He was big and strong, he could shoot the puck, defend and break the puck. He had everything. He clearly had a great vision. Not only did he see the power play offensively, but we also killed penalties together.

[RELATED: Wilson entrance into Hockey Hall of Fame worth the wait]

Every once in a while there are defense partners who are just kind of a match and I think we were one of them. I was a stable man and Dougie had some freedom to play because he was clearly a great player. I think we complemented each other well, and we saw and thought of the game in the same way.

That’s very important with a partner, if you see and feel the game the same way. From the start, Dougie was so easy to play with and we could read each other’s minds.

It was an honor and a privilege to play with him.

As we got older we got separated a bit to help the younger guys when they came in. When we got into the games later, we were brought back together. So it was a really good run. They were a good defensive pair.

When Dougie the . won Norris trophy in 1981-82 I got injured and that year I was out of action for a while and I remember watching all those games.

He scored 39 goals that season, which is still the fourth in a season by a defender in NHL history. It was just one of those years when he was on his feet. He could shoot the puck and he fired at it. He had a gun.

You could see with him from day one that there was just that presence and that shot. That was his strength and that season everything fell into place.

Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder a few years later. I’m not saying his shot wasn’t as good after that, but that took it off a bit. He still has to swing the golf club funny because of that shoulder.

Because of his shot, I think the defensive part of his game was a bit overlooked. We were also a pretty good defensive team in those years.

Dougie has never been one to fan his own fire. He kind of goes about his business and doesn’t draw too much attention to himself, and that’s how he was as a player. He just showed up and played every day, worked hard every day.

He was clearly a great player, but he didn’t demand the attention of others, and that might hurt him a little bit to get into the Hall of Fame earlier. That and the fact that we were really good all those years in Chicago, unfortunately there was a team that was way better than us in the Edmonton Oilers and we just couldn’t beat them.

We had a pretty good team with Dougie, Denis Savard and Steve Larmer who was also a pretty good hockey player. We reached the Campbell Conference Final five times. We just never won the Stanley Cup.

Only one team wins the Stanley Cup every year and you’ve seen those dynasties. It went from the Montreal Canadiens (1976-1979) to the New York Islanders (1980-83) to Edmonton (1984-1985, 1987-1988, 1990). We’ve played all those eras. That’s the one thing we never achieved with that group, winning the Stanley Cup, and I think to this day a bunch of us have a bit of a sour taste in our mouths because of it.

So in a way, Dougie’s induction into the Hall of Fame is a great recognition for that team. But most of all, it’s a great thing for him. He deserves it.