Monday Night Football: Steelers beat Bears in controversial game to continue winning streak





A series of controversial calls marked a game that looked to be a comfortable home win for the Steelers – 20-6 in the third quarter – but an inspired performance in the fourth quarter for Bears rookie. quarterback Justin Fields left the hosts for a shocking turnaround.

The Steelers recaptured the lead for the last time via Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal, 26 seconds from time, but still had to endure a nail-biting potential 65-yard game-winning kick from Bears kicker Cairo Santos.

To Pittsburgh’s relief, Santos’ kick fell just short — securing the win and making it 19 straight wins at Heinz Field for the Steelers while playing on a Monday night.

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt shone on the defensive with seven tackles and three sacks — his second of the game at Fields took him to an incredible 60 career sacks in just 69 games, the fourth fastest player in history to reach this milestone.

Only Cleveland Browns defense Myles Garrett has more sacks this season than Watt’s 11.5, with 12. READ: What’s next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers? ‘Incredibly inappropriate’ Despite Watt’s heroism, it was mostly a firing of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that dominated much of the coverage — the subject of one of the controversial conversations during the game. Cassius Marsh of the Bears was penalized for taunting referee Tony Corrente after his third fall on Roethlisberger – giving the Steelers a first down and a final field goal – and Marsh went on to claim he was “hip-checked” by Corrente moments before he was flagged. “On my way to the sidelines, I was checked on my hips by the referee. It’s pretty obvious,” Marsh said after the game. “If I did that to a referee or even touched a referee we would be kicked out of the game and potentially suspended and fined. I just think that was incredibly inappropriate. “I think that was just bad timing. It’s pretty clear to anyone who saw it that I wasn’t taunting. “I’ve been celebrating this my entire career. It’s just sad to see things like that happen in such a close game.” Corrente spoke to a pool reporter after the game to explain his decisions. “First of all, keep in mind that bullying is a concern this year,” Corrente said. “And that said, after he made a big play, I saw the player run to the Pittsburgh Steelers bench area and line up in such a way that I felt he was challenging them.” Of the alleged contact with Marsh, Corrente said: “That had nothing to do with it. It was the vexing aspect.” Rise and slide The result continues the respective rise and fall of both teams. After going 0-3 in Weeks 2-4, Monday’s win extends the Steelers’ streak after beating the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the Bears drop to 3-6 with a fourth straight loss, but they will take heart from the way they lost — a stark contrast to the 38-3 thrashed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month — and the electric performance from Fields in the fourth quarter. The 22-year-old threw for 291 yards overall — a personal best for the season — and a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to rally his team in the fourth, a display that didn’t go unnoticed by Bears head coach Matt Nagy. “The big picture is great for him,” Nagy said, discussing the ride. “When they kicked that field goal and went up six, there was a really, really nice moment on the sidelines. You can feel it from the players, like, ‘OK, we fought back to get to this point where a touchdown wins it. ‘ “Then I looked at Justin and he had a smile on his face where it was like it was his time. To see that, the confidence you give as a coach when you see that – it was like he was almost hoping that this the situation would be. “Then for him to go through with that and make those moves that he made, it was a really, really good feeling on that sideline. So if you’re talking about the growth for him and for the attack and just our team in the Overall, that’s a moment.”

