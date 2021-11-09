India, the richest and most powerful nation of crickets, underperforms on the pitch

India had an early exit at the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images



Unable to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup where only 12 teams were on the main draw, mighty India suffered a major failure when the most powerful nation of the cicadas underperformed in a sport that completely dominates it off the field .

Surprising defeats in the Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand derailed India, who entered the postponed T20 World Cup as firm favorites – which was intended to be held domestically before being moved to the UAE and Oman due to the pandemic – .

It was an almighty disappointment that left a bad taste at the end of a largely successful era of Ravi Shastri, the charismatic head coach who had the requisite level of magnificence to lead the most controlled sports team.

His legacy will be largely positive for India’s continued success in the Test cricket – and for those giving the squeaky format a necessary shot. India, and in particular talisman Virat Kohli, deserves huge credit for being such passionate proponents of the longer format and ensuring its survival.

Such an influence, a hesitant India would certainly spell the death of Test cricket, which is essentially a financial black hole for all but them.

India has had a strong period of test cricket. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz – CA/Cricket Australia via … [+] Getty Images)

Cricket Australia via Getty Images



But in the shorter formats, India has notably not won a global ICC event since 2013, although they have unparalleled advantages over the rest of the field. Because of its massive population, obsessed fandom and deep pockets of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India really should conquer something like the US in basketball.

Even if we take into account the unpredictability of T20 cricket, a game that lasts about three hours and where individual brilliant actions can influence the results, India is not able to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. In fact, they haven’t won since the inaugural 2007 edition and have also exited the semi-finals of the last two 50-over World Cups.

Star-studded India has enviable talent in all areas, even the traditional weakness of pace bowling has been transformed during a golden age of quicks. But due to the obsession to protect its Indian Premier League (IPL) gold mine, India sabotaged their T20 World Cup chances.

With the rescheduled IPL, the most lucrative cricket tournament that dwarfs any ICC event, taking place right on the eve of the T20 World Cup, players from India and – no doubt officials – were exacerbated in an era of bio-secure conditions too. in the midst of the pandemic.

The Indian Premier League is the richest cricket tournament. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Getty Images



With the next T20 World Cup just 12 months away, to be held in Australia, which originally hosted in 2020, India will certainly tackle the problem of burnout and ensure its players are fresher for an event where there are huge pressure will be on them to win.

But another problem, which is unlikely to be fixed anytime soon, is that India’s players are not allowed to compete in non-IPL franchise competitions due to BCCI’s desire to fend off its competitors.

India, of course, has a reservoir of talent unrivaled in cricket, which is showcased every year at the IPL when fringe national players deliver gargantuan feats on a glitzy stage. Despite its transcendent feel, with its unique ability to bring the cricket calendar to a halt, the IPL – which does plans to expand – is still only played for two months a year and robs its players of valuable experiences elsewhere.

With the IPL’s next broadcast rights set to bring in an astronomical $5 billion, it’s suspected that the BCCI won’t allow its star players to be hired around the world any time soon. For a sport where many of the leading governing bodies are in financial jeopardy, India’s weight is absolutely remarkable.

Almost the entire financial backbone of the sport relies on India, aided by the bulk of the ICC’s current cycle surplus from 2015-2023. The BCCI receives $371 million well above the second best England ($127 million), while its associates, comprising 94 countries, receive a relatively paltry $180 million.

It is the kind of inequality that underlies a sport that is increasingly reliant on India, either spreading the wealth or agreeing to play financially crippled countries in bilateral networks – such generosity is not the calling card of the BCCI.

For example, India’s flop of a T20 World Cup campaign was greeted with much glee. After being rolled over by New Zealand, which has a population of just five million, social media jokes were recycled along the lines of whether Crickets’ governing body will adjust the tournament format in the future to ensure the protection of its cash cow.

India lost to New Zealand at the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images



Everyone remembers well how the ODI World Cups format changed and the number of teams being ridiculously shortened after India retired early in the 2007 event. The effects of that short-sighted decision, which effectively guaranteed more matches for India but halted the growth of emerging cricket countries, are still being felt.

It is why many administrators, some on the ICC board that the BCCI now has a stranglehold on, were also quite gleeful about India’s demise.

It may be fleeting. India will lick their wounds and probably the favorites in Australia again. But can they really dominate on the field as well as off it?

As we have seen in the UAE, that is not a gimme.