Southeastern Regional puts varsity football season on hiatus





Southeastern Regional Vocational High School has paused its varsity football season after some players and members of the coaching staff displayed “unprincipled behavior” during Friday’s varsity game against Upper Cape Tech, according to a press release from Chief Inspector Luis Lopes. Lopes said the team “displayed poor sportsmanship”, taunted and shouted obscenities at the opponent, all of which resulted in multiple penalties being issued during the match. The actions came from both players and coaches. Southeast won the game 27-0. More:St. John Paul II footballers accused of using racist comments during Saturday’s game More:Coaches say racism sparked fight at Massachusetts high school football game “The behavior of students and coaching staff after the game was not at all in line with the values ​​of our school community,” Lopes said. This behavior is unacceptable, disappointing and against our core values.” The Hawks lose Friday’s game against Shawsheen Valley Tech. No decision has yet been made on a Thanksgiving Day game against West Bridgewater. Dominique Williams is in his fourth year as the team’s head coach. He is a graduate of Brockton High and played college football at Boston College. The lack of discipline and respect for an opponent displayed Friday night is uncharacteristic of the Southeasterns athletic program, and we sincerely apologize to the members and coaching staff of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School football team and those in attendance,” said Lopes. More:Duxbury fires head football coach over anti-Semitic game calls Lopes said Southeastern’s athletic director Dan Tripp has been in contact with Upper Cape administrators since the incident. We will thoroughly review the events that occurred Friday night,” Lopes said. “We will ensure that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated in the future. We will also meet with all coaches and athletes to ensure that the basic principles of sportsmanship are known and followed by all during the coming season. This suspension shortened what was already a shortened season for the Hawks. Southeastern was originally scheduled to play in Upper Cape on September 17, but the Rams were forced to cancel the game due to COVID-19 issues on game day. Southeastern was scheduled to play South Shore Tech on October 28, but the game was canceled due to weather. No makeup was moved. More:How did the West Bridgewater High football team (6-1) miss the playoffs? It’s complicated If the Hawks cancel the Thanksgiving game against WB, it will be another blow to the Wildcats season. The Wildcats, who were state semifinalists in 2018 and finalists in 2019, finished 6-1 during the regular season but still failed to qualify for the postseason under the new power rating system.

