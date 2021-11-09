NCSD Trustees Approve Sampson’s Choice of $3.5 Million Tennis Project in Highland Park

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees Monday authorized district staff to negotiate and execute a contract with Cheyenne-based Sampson Construction for the proposed ten-court tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper.

Trustee Dave Applegate said Monday that he and Trustee Thomas Myler, along with district personnel, interviewed four companies that have submitted bids for the project. The companies that have submitted bids include:

Caspar Building Systems Incorporated Casper, WY

Sampson Construction Cheyenne, Wyoming

Haass Construction Casper, Wyoming

CEPI Casper, Wyoming

Applegate said the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee recommended Sampson for the project because of their experience. Not only did the company work with the district to build pool facilities for both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County High School, but it was also involved in the construction of a tennis facility for the University of Wyoming.

Applegate said there is one subcontractor in the Rocky Mountain Region who has expertise in building the type of tennis courts NCSD is looking for. He said all four companies that submitted bids for the project to the district would have worked with that subcontractor.

The school board’s decision on Monday will allow district officials to negotiate a contract with Sampson with a maximum guaranteed price of $3.5 million for the tennis complex project. The NCSD Board of Trustees approved the $3.75 million allocation for the project in September.

The ten-court tennis facility in Highland Park will serve as a practice and competition space for both the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh High School tennis teams.

The project involves the renovation of four pre-existing courts. Six new courts would also be added, along with a spectator viewing area and a building for restrooms, changing room, storage and concession area.

Before the project can move forward, NCSD and the city of Casper must enter into an agreement to allow the district to manage the facility, as the Highland Park courts are owned by the city. In the preparatory discussions of the project, city employees and councilors from Casper showed an interest in the proposal.

While some parents complained to the school board in October about what they believe to be a lack of focus on teaching the basics of reading and math, some administrators defended the districts’ plans to spend money on the tennis facility and the decision to ~ $10.2 million to be spent on Natrona County High School’s new natatorium.

I would like to point out that swimming pools and tennis courts are not detrimental to learning, Trustee Clark Jensen said at the Oct. 11 meeting of the school boards. Children who participate in extracurricular activities have higher [academic] performance than those who do not.

The new tennis facility would give high school teams the opportunity to play on courts that are in better condition than where they currently practice and compete, the district said.

Current runway conditions at Washington Park and Casper Country Club aren’t ideal, NCSD says of the need for the Highland Park project. Both sets of courts have many cracks and some settling, requiring tearing and replacement of the playing surface.

The Natrona County High School tennis team currently uses four courts for both training and competition at Washington Park, which is also owned by the city. Kelly Walsh High School uses five lanes in the Casper County Club for training and competition. According to NCSD, the school district rents the Casper Country Club courts for about $2,500 per year.

The district says that an average of 56 girls and 36 boys participate in tennis programs at NC and KW on an annual basis.

By adding six more tennis courts to the [new] area, a total of 10 courts will be available on the site, the district says about plans for the new facility. The ten courts allow two tennis matches to take place simultaneously when each high school hosts a duel with two visiting teams from out of town.

The new facility would also allow Casper to host regional and, assuming repairs are made to other facilities in the city, state tournaments. The school district adds that the facility would also support physical education classes.

Should the project go ahead, NCSD will make the courts publicly available for both tennis and horseshoes all year round. NCSD adds that the new facility could also house pickleball, something Casper city staff say is of public interest.

Cost estimates for the new tennis complex prepared by WLC Engineering Surveying for NCSD are as follows:

NCSD would use a combination of recreation committee funds and board priority for the project. The timeline for the project, should NCSD and Casper reach an agreement, would be as follows:

Design phase: September 2021 November 2021 Advertise for Design-Build in September City assessment in early October Sign MOU with City and NCSD mid October Award contract early November

1st construction phase: November 2021 April 2022 civil work earthwork Utility service work Build an outbuilding

2nd construction phase: May 2022 July 2022

Final phase of construction: June 2022 July 2022

