College Football Week 10 Exaggerated Reactions — Alabama No Top Four Team? Oregon a GVB lock?

There is less than a month to go into the 2021 regular college football season and the legit College Football Playoff candidates will be appearing over the next four weeks.

Can Georgia and/or Oklahoma go unbeaten? Who will win the Big Ten East? Can Cincinnati become the first Group 5 team to claim one of the four CFP spots?

Those questions will be answered between now and December 5, when the final CFP rankings will be released.

For now, the heartbeat of college football will be going back and forth with the weekly CFP rankings. Tuesday evening we get the second edition.

In the meantime, here are some over the top reactions from Week 10:

Alabama is not a top four team

While they aren’t as explosive on offense as they were a year ago, the Crimson Tide is still #4 in the FBS with 43 points per game. Quarterback Bryce Young, in his first season as a starter, has thrown 2,755 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three picks. According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, recipients John Metchie III and Jameson Williams are potential first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draw.

There’s only one problem: The Crimson Tide doesn’t block very well. The sad performance of the offensive line in Saturday night’s 20-14 win over the exhausted LSU was further proof. Alabama had 6 net rushing yards, a tie for the lowest rushing total in a game dating back to at least 1940. The tide also ran for 6 yards in a 9-0 loss to Penn State in 1990.

Brian Robinson Jr. had only 18 yards on the ground — and the Tide had 6 overall — in Saturday’s close call against LSU. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I think there are a lot of things in the game that we probably didn’t get right,” Tide coach Nick Saban said on Saturday night. “We didn’t block them really well up front. We didn’t play the ball very well in attack. We couldn’t run it away at the end of the game when we needed to. We weren’t that effective on third deficit. “We had some security issues . A lot of things that we can fix, and I think we need to fix them so we can be a little bit more consistent.”

Surprisingly, the offensive line has struggled for most of the season. Alabama has allowed 22 sacks in nine games, including four in a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M and four more against LSU. The Tide’s 6.6% layoff rate is nearly three times that of Georgia’s (2.3%) and ranks 74th among the FBS teams.

While left tackle Evan Neal played well, right tackle Chris Owens struggled to protect the pass and left guard Javion Cohen wasn’t great at playing runs. Against LSU, the Tide lost starting center Darrian Dalcourt to an ankle injury, forcing Owens to move to center. Alabama has plenty to defend before closing the regular season at No. 13 Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27 and a possible date against Georgia in the Dec. 4 SEC Championship game. But that doesn’t mean the Tide can’t pull it off.

Oregon is a slot for the CFP

The Ducks were number 4 in the CFP selection committee’s first ranking last week, and they could be even higher on Tuesday after No. 2 Alabama wrestled against LSU and No. 3 Michigan State suffered its first loss, 40-29 at Purdue.

Oregon can take the Pac-12 North title if it beats Washington State at home on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN app) and Oregon State loses to Stanford at home. But then it becomes difficult for the Ducks. They will play in Utah on November 20, closing the regular season against Oregon State in the Civil War at home.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Ducks only a 12% chance of winning, including the Pac-12 championship game, likely another meeting with Utah, and going 12-1. FPI gives six other title contenders – Georgia (94%), Cincinnati (84%), Oklahoma (54%), Ohio State (40%), Notre Dame (37%) and Alabama (31%) – better regular season odds close with one or less losses.

The CFP Selection Committee Will Correct Its Cincinnati Mistake

There was a lot of outrage last week, at least on Twitter, that undefeated Cincinnati was not in the top four of the first CFP rankings. I wrote in this space last week that the Bearcats deserved to be number 6, and the selection committee agreed.

So after the Spartans lose to the Boilermakers, the Bearcats have to move up, right? Maybe not, or at least not very much. Cincinnati struggled for the third week in a row against a lesser opponent and needed two goal-line stands in the closing minutes to secure a 28-20 win over Tulsa, which dropped to 3-6. A week earlier, the Bearcats led Tulane just 14-12 at halftime (the Green Wave are 1-8). Before that, they led Navy 13-10 at half (the midshipmen are 2-7).

I suspect the selection committee will punish the Bearcats for another ho-hum performance. My guess is they go to number 5 or stay at number 6, behind Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, the state of Ohio and maybe even the state of Michigan.

Florida will fire Dan Mullen

A day after Dan Mullen admitted he didn’t see the Gators’ humiliating 40-17 defeat in South Carolina coming, he fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday. Anyone who’s watched the Florida defense over the past two seasons probably saw that news coming from miles away, but wondered why it hadn’t come sooner.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, in the past three games, all losses, the Gators conceded 123 points, their second most points in a three-game span in the past 100 years. Only in the final three games of the 2020 season, when LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma scored 144 points, has Florida allowed more.

“I looked at how we played on Saturday and some of the things that followed, we weren’t where we needed to be,” Mullen said on Monday. “We’re not better than we were earlier in the year. In fact, we’re worse than we were earlier in the year, and so we had to make some changes in what we’re doing, with where we’re at.”

play 2:40 After another heavy loss, Dan Mullen of Florida says the Gators will make changes in what they do and where they are.

The fall of Florida was rapid and shocking. Last season, the Gators beat rival Georgia 44-28 to win the SEC East. They nearly defeated Alabama in the SEC championship game in a 52-46 loss, then were run over by Oklahoma 55-20 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic after many of their best players opted out.

On September 18, Florida nearly upset the No. 1 Crimson Tide again in a 31-29 loss. That was the highlight of the 2021 season. Since then, the Gators fell to Kentucky for the first time since 1986, losing to an LSU team that had already fired its coach (and would announce it the next day), seemed thoroughly outmatched in a loss of 27 points against Georgia, then suffered its worst loss in school history against South Carolina, no less a rebuilding Gamecocks team.

The biggest charge against Mullen is that the Gators just don’t play hard and aren’t disciplined. They have lost 20 or more points back-to-back games for the first time in his tenure. They have lost eight of their last 10 games against Power 5 opponents, the only victories being Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will lead the Gators defense for the remainder of the season, while former Syracuse and UConn coach Paul Pasqualoni, formerly a special assistant, will play a role on the field. Assistant Michael Sollenne will coach the offensive line.

Florida’s biggest problem is recruitment. The Gators’ current class for 2022 is ranked seventh in the SEC and 23rd in the country by ESPN. Missouri, Georgia Tech, Indiana, South Carolina, and West Virginia have classes that are currently ranked higher. That’s not good enough for the flagship university of one of the country’s most prolific recruiting states.

Of course, Mullen’s comments last week about wanting to talk about recruiting only after the season may have been taken out of context and out of proportion. But it’s no secret that recruiting isn’t his specialty and he doesn’t like it that much.

With games to go against FCS opponents Samford, Missouri and Florida State, Mullen’s job seems safe for the time being. However, losing one of those games could change that.