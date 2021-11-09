October ICC players of the month announced





Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Ireland’s Laura Delany have been voted October’s ICC Players of the Month.

Ali defeated Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and David Wiese of Namibia in the men’s award, and Delany defeated teammates Gaby Lewis and Mary-Anne Musonda of Zimbabwe in the women’s award. Ali scored 52 runs without defeat in three appearances for Pakistan in October at the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, with a strike rate of 273.68. He first made headlines at the tournament by not shooting 27 balls from 12 balls to help Pakistan beat New Zealand, but it was what he did in the next match that made him a household name. While Pakistan needed 24 runs from the last two overs against Afghanistan, Ali hammered four sixes in the 19e. Helping your team win, especially from the clutches of defeat, is what makes Asif Ali special. And he did not once, but twice,” said ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan. “Although he scored significantly less than the other two nominated players, the contribution he made and the pressure situations from which he took the wins made the difference.

Four sixes in one about Asif Ali does a Carlos Brathwaite Ireland captain Delany shone in their 3-1 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. The all-rounder thrived on bat and ball, scoring 189 runs at 63 and taking four wickets at 27. Delany recorded scores of 88, 35 and 68 in her three innings and scored with a strike rate of 108.62. In the only game where she wasn’t required with the bat, she still contributed with the ball and took 1/22. Laura has been playing international cricket for over a decade and has the difficult task of leading her country, which comes with high expectations,” said Lisa Sthalekar, member of the ICC Voting Academy. “I have followed her career, ever since I played alongside her at the Gordon Womens Club in Sydney and watched her develop. This recent series was a breakthrough for her as she was able to record her highest ODI score and is a worthy recipient of the ICC Womens Player of the Month for October.

