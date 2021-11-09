One in five women receive unwanted physical attention at football matches, according to research by the Football Supporters’ Association | Football news

One in five women has experienced unwanted physical attention while attending men’s soccer games, according to a survey by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), more than double the number from 2014.

Nearly half of the 2,000 game-goers surveyed by the FSA (49 percent) said witnessing sexist behavior made them angry, up from one in three (29 percent) previously.

In 2014, nearly one in three (32 percent) said they generally had no qualms about witnessing sexism during a match, compared to just one in seven (15 percent) today.

In the past, one in four (24 percent) women would have laughed at sexism, today it’s just one in eight (12 percent).

The Women at the Match survey also found:

Four percent of women were willing to accept sexism as part of match day, up from 10 percent in 2014

Most (59 percent) would like clubs to condemn individuals who engage in sexist behaviour

Four in ten (39 percent) would like sexists to be kicked out of the stadium, up from 26 percent in 2014

One in 20 supporters (five percent) say that seeing sexist behavior means they don’t want to attend football matches in the future

There is no room in football for sexist or misogynistic behaviour. We encourage all supporters to challenge it and, if necessary, report it to their club or the authorities.

“It’s heartwarming to see the mindset shift in recent years, with fans less likely to accept sexist behavior, brush it off or excuse it as banter,” said FSA board member and Port Vale fan Ally Simcock.

“I have been going to men’s football for a long time and have heard a lot of sexist comments, but a lot has changed lately. Things like the #MeToo movement have helped change people’s perception of what they are willing to put up with, and what is or is not acceptable.

“The FSA is absolutely clear on this – there is no place in football for sexist or misogyny. We would encourage all supporters to challenge it and, if necessary, report it to their club or the authorities.”

At women’s soccer games, 75 percent said they had not heard sexist remarks or chants, or experienced unwanted physical attention.

FA, PL and EFL ‘against all forms of discrimination’

Commenting on the investigation, the FA says it “stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and prejudice and believes that our game should be enjoyed and participated by all”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We recently launched A Game For All, our new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, which outlines our commitment and plans to deliver a game that is free from discrimination.

“This commitment includes ensuring greater inclusion of women, as well as creating safer locations for all, by using innovative tools to discourage antisocial behaviour, developing training programs for employees and flight attendants, and taking appropriate action against anyone found guilty found to be abused within our locations.

“We believe that football is everyone’s game and we will continue to do our very best to use our influence to make meaningful change so that our game is for everyone. We encourage all fans and participants who believe they are the subject experienced or witnessed discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels: the FA, our County FA network or through our partners at Kick It Out We will also continue to use communications both before and during the matches, to educate fans about how they are experiencing issues within our venues, so we can resolve this right now and restore a safe and inclusive environment.”

The Premier League has not commented on the inquiry, but said it is committed to some of the proposed next steps from within, including an introduction of league-wide bans and the start of improved training for stewards.

After launching the enhanced anti-discrimination measures at the start of the season, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League and our clubs condemn all forms of discriminatory and abusive behaviour.

“The commitment of all clubs to enforce bans throughout the competition shows that there is no place for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight all forms of prejudice.

“Football is a diverse sport, bringing together communities of all backgrounds. We call on fans to come together with us and our clubs to tackle discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it.”

An EFL spokesperson said: “With 72 clubs across the country and more than 18 million people per season passing through the turnstiles, the EFL continuously strives to ensure that its matches are welcoming and accessible to all.

“It’s disappointing to see so many female supporters being the victims of inappropriate and unacceptable behavior from fellow fans, but as with any insights or feedback we receive, we will consider how this can help improve match day operations and informing stewards in the future.

“The League and affiliate clubs have worked intensively over the years to grow the diversity of our collective fan base and ensure it is reflective of the communities in which clubs reside. As always, we will continue to work with the FSA, the football stakeholders and the campaigners who operate in this space.

“Having launched our match day campaign Together Against Discrimination at the start of the season, our message is clear: Sexism and discriminatory behavior is not acceptable – those who disagree are not welcome.”

Full results

The following results refer to 350 of the 477 respondents who said they supported a team in women’s play and attended pre-COVID matches – data from non-matchgoing fans removed.