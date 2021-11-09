Indian tennis events dry up, leaving top players stunned | tennis news

Usually, this time of year Prajnesh Gunneswaran, like other top professionals of the country, is in India to play in a rare home tournament, the ATP Pune Challenger. This time, India’s No. 1 is jumping the US and competing in the Knoxville Challenger this week after reaching the quarterfinals in Charlottesville.

Like last year, the 2021 ATP Pune Challenger was canceled due to the travel complexity associated with the pandemic. Organizing the event relies on players trickling in from all over the world and being able to leave without quarantine issues. India has thus fallen from the ATP calendar in 2021, both at Tour and Challenger level; the ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune and the Bengaluru Challenger were suspended this year.

Worse, the 2022 Tata Open, the only ATP Tour event in the country, seems to have all but disappeared from its allotted February slot with the ATP requiring financial and logistical commitments from organizers months in advance, which, amid the uncertainties of the ever-evolving situation, does not come.

The problem lies with government policies and quarantine protocols. If players from other provinces have to quarantine, it becomes a non-starter. Their availability and willingness to travel to India is the first big step, said Prashant Sutar, tournament director of the Tata Open.

It would mean there have been no top-level tournaments in the country for two years since the Bengaluru Challenger was held in February 2020. For Indian players, the limited luxury of participating in select events at home has been snatched. It doesn’t look like the wait will be over anytime soon.

It’s a huge setback, said Gunneswaran, the world’s number 180. The Tata Open is one of those big events where Indian players get the chance to do well and build confidence. For the sport itself to gain that kind of exposure and for the next batch of Indian players to watch and strive to be that, it will all take a big blow if these tournaments don’t take place.

One of Gunneswaran’s two Challenger wins was in Bengaluru in 2018, beating Saketh Myneni in the final. Young Sumit Nagal won the previous year. Yuki Bhambri has won the Pune Challenger twice. The benefits of elite home tournaments go beyond just providing an ideal platform for Indian singles professionals to make a deep run and rack up significant ranking points. The trickle-down effect is in the form of wildcards for local players, and for a larger group of Indians to get into these Challengers with lower cut-offs. That’s almost impossible in, say, Europe where more pros are competing for spots and travel costs are rising exponentially for Indians.

For example, at the 2020 Tata Open, four of the five singles wildcards went to Indians, and a whopping 15 Indians were in the singles main draw at the Bengaluru Challenger. Among them Gunneswaran, 480th-ranked Sidharth Rawat and qualifier Abhinav Shanmugam, who rose from 1093 in the world before to 896 after.

Indians have traditionally had good results in home tournaments; it is easier for many more players to compete and achieve important results, Gunneswaran said.

Sutar said: In Europe and the US, the limit to compete in Challengers is around 200-300 (world ranking). In India it is usually 500-600. Without tournaments in India, most Indian players suffer.

Much of the Asian circuit has been hit by the pandemic. In August, the ATP Tour canceled the Asia swing for the remainder of the season. India is gradually getting back to the wheel in the lower sport ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tour. The ITF Men’s M15 in Indore that started Monday is the first international tournament in the country since March. In India, seven men’s and women’s ITF events are scheduled for the next two months.

Even in pre-Covid India, there was a great lack of top-level tennis. It has hosted only one ATP 250 event (inaugurated in Delhi in 1996, it was played in Chennai from 1997 to 2017 before the shift to Pune) and the Challengers pair. The scene in top-level tennis for women is more bleak. The only WTA 125 event in Mumbai, the first elite tournament in India since 2012, took place after the 2017 and 2018 editions. Costs are high (the WTA Mumbai Open had a total financial pledge of $115,000, the 2020 ATP Tata Open $ 610,010 and the Pune Challenger $54,160) with sponsorships drying up.

Aside from sponsors, the government’s role is also becoming important in terms of raising funds, said Sutar, also vice president of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. Hopefully we can get some WTA tournaments back next year. The plan should be for India to hold more tournaments within the Asian circuit.

India pales in comparison to some other Asian countries in hosting tournaments, even at the ITF level. In the ITF men’s tour, India went from hosting four events in 2018 to none in 2019. China had 15 in both seasons. In the ITF women’s tour, events in India fell from seven in 2018 to six in 2019. In China, they rose from 23 to 25.

The problem goes to the junior ITF level, which has five tournament categories, J1 (highest) to J5 (lowest). Of the 13 junior ITF tournaments scheduled in India this year, 12 are J4 or J5 events with only one J3 tournament. In 2019, India hosted a number of J2 and J3 events under 12. That year, China hosted 18, three of them J2 and one J1.

Finding a way to host as many international events as possible, across all levels, has to be one of the top priorities if you want tennis to grow in India, Gunneswaran said. It can’t be that we have one Tour event once a year and people forget about it. A pipeline of events makes a huge difference.