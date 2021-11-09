In their first homestand of the season, the Bulldogs falter in consecutive defeats against Quinnipiac and Princeton.

After its first home game weekend, the Yale hockey team (030, 030 ECAC) continues to hunt for victory after dropping a few games against Quinnipiac (712, 100) and Princeton (210, 200). ).

Despite starting the season with three straight defeats, the Bulldogs are hoping the rocky start will provide the motivation the team needs to bounce back and be competitive for the post-season game.

It’s just every day expectation that while we may not be there right now, would keep building and working on [the national championship], said captain Graham Lillibridge 22 ahead of the season opener.

For much of the home opener, the Bulldogs spent time in their own zone. While Quinnipiac was able to generate many chances from the first face-off, the Blues and Whites remained diligent in defence, blocking a total of eight shots in the period. However, Quinnipiac forward Jayden Lee was able to score the opening goal of the game at 16:10 on a shot at sophomore goalkeeper Nathan Reids 24 blocker-side.

A face-off offense committed by the Bobcats put the Elis in power play early in the second period. While Yale gained another one-man advantage later in the frame, the special teams unit was limited to just one shot between the two chances. While the Whitney Avenue Bulldogs’ rivals also had a few looks at two power plays of their own, the Blue and White were able to beat both.

A scoreless second frame sent the game into the third with the Quinnipiacs lone goal on the board. A minute after the break, a win by Wyatt Bongiovanni allowed Ethan de Jong to extend the Bobcats lead with a blast from the left face-off spot. After Reid pulled in the closing minutes of the period, an empty netter for Quinnipiac shutout the Elis 30.

I think a lot of guys get used to the pace, playing with each other, getting used to the systems of Coach Allain, Reid told the New Haven Register. Even from our preseason games, to last week against Brown, to tonight, I can see the chemistry getting better.

Saturday night’s matchup against fellow Ivy League squad Princeton featured a much different looking game for the Bulldogs. While a short goal, a power play opportunity and a two-on-one break on a delayed penalty gave the Tigers the lead after the opening frame, the Blues came out with lightning speed in the second period.

While the Elis found much better chances after the first break, beating Princeton 2319 by the end of the second frame, another odd-man rush dampened the Tigers’ lead. Three minutes after Princeton’s fourth count of the night, center Niklas Allain 24 found the back of the net for his first career goal and Yale’s first goal of the season.

Seeking the momentum generated by Allain in the second, the Bulldogs went into the final frame hungry for a comeback. Despite some solid scoring opportunities early in the period, a goal from a rebound left Reid caught off guard and ruined the Elis rally.

While forward Justin Pearson 22 and defender Connor Sullivan 25 assisted in Allain’s second tally late in the game, the Tigers took home a 62 win over Yale after an empty goal with 16 seconds left in the game.

The score was not indicative of the game, and we did some really good things there, Yale men’s hockey head coach Keith Allain 80 told Yale Athletics. We didn’t do enough good things for 60 minutes and we did too many things that shot ourselves in the foot.

Although they finished the game with a 3,025 shot lead over Princeton, the Blues and Whites were unable to convert their chances on the scoreboard.

Yale statistically skated the weekend away empty-handed, but Reid kept a different perspective on the results. For the Wisconsin native, the Bulldogs continue to move in the right direction.

Im really excited about the opportunities going forward, Reid said. Our competition level was great. Despite the result, I am very proud of this group.

The Yale men’s hockey team travels to New York on Friday to take on the US military academy.