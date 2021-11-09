Max Verstappen ‘sets new standards’ in the title search and wants to be ‘all-time best’, says Jan Lammers

Praise for Max Verstappen, but “exceptional” young driver will not take the lead despite increasingly stronger championship prospects, says former Dutch F1 driver Jan Lammers; Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races to go



Former F1 driver and Dutch GP chief Jan Lammers discusses compatriot Max Verstappen’s increasingly strong prospects of winning Lewis Hamilton’s world title this year.

Max Verstappen is setting “new standards every day” in his quest to become Formula 1 world champion for the first time, according to Dutch GP boss and former driver Jan Lammers, but will still be aware that nothing has been won yet.

The Dutch driver increased his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 19 points with a dominant win in Mexico City on Sunday with four races left of the season.

In his seventh season in F1, but still only 24 years old, Verstappen has long been regarded as a prodigious talent and compatriot Lammers feels the Red Bull driver is on his way to becoming more than just a sporting great domestically. .

“Max certainly sets new standards every day,” Lammers said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

“We are very proud of him for what he does.

“He could definitely be at the top, but I’m sure Max’s goal is not to be the best from a Dutch perspective, I’m sure he aims higher.

“I’m sure he ranks as one of the best of all time globally. He has a lot of shoes to fill when you see what Lewis has done with his seven championships and what Michael Schumacher, Fangio and Senna and all those drivers have done.

“I’m sure he has a lot in mind to [achieve] but he’s been doing that for over 20 years. So he’s a veteran at such a young age. But let’s see, I’d love to make up for the score when it’s around 30 [years old].”

Lammers admitted there was growing excitement in the Netherlands at the prospect of their first F1 world champion, but stressed that both Verstappen and Red Bull will remain focused on taking one race at a time.

Verstappen’s dominant win in Mexico means he has now won half of the season’s grand prix, nine out of 18, while Hamilton has won five, only two of which have been won in the last 14 events.

Only Hamilton in the history of the sport has ever won at least nine races in a season (10 in 2016) and not become a world champion, but Lammers warned: “I wouldn’t jump to conclusions because we know how easily things can go wrong.

Four more to go: how are the title hunts drivers’ Points 1) Max Verstappen 312.5 2) Lewis Hamilton 293.5 Constructors’ 1) Mercedes 478.5 2) Red Bull 477.5

“We saw [in Mexico] with Valtteri [Bottas] how easy it can go wrong. Only one wheel needs to be stuck at a pit stop. We’ve seen a lot of championships just go up in the air with trivial things.

“So I’m sure at Red Bull and Max in particular it’s all just forward and they won’t pop the cork until it’s relevant.

“For now it looks fantastic. It’s hard to realize that Max won nine Grands Prix this year and Lewis only five, so that shows how realistic it is. But we have yet to do it.”

Lammers, whose last race in F1 in 1992 featured a grid with Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna and a young Michael Schumacher, said it was great for the sport to have such a blockbuster title fight in hand.

“For me, Max Verstappen does not need to win a world championship to prove that he is something very exceptional,” he said. “But at the same time, we’ve seen Lewis do fantastic things.

“It’s great to see those two drivers fighting it out to the end.”

Verstappen has built up a large fan base and after having to travel to other European races in the past to show their support, this year Dutch fans were finally able to cheer on their compatriot at their own event, as the Dutch GP returned to Zandvoort amid a carnival atmosphere in September.

Covid-19 restrictions allowed only 70,000 spectators to attend this time, but Lammers, the event’s sporting director, underlined the huge interest in the race and expressed the hope that they can host an even bigger event in 2022.

The remaining races in F1 2021 – live on Sky Sports Nov 14 GP of Sao Paulo November 21st Qatar GP 5th of December GP of Saudi Arabia 12 December Abu Dhabi GP

When asked how many tickets he thought he could sell if capacity wasn’t an issue, Lammers said: “Last year we already had an indication that we could sell about a million tickets! But I mean, if he wins the world championship, I know. not where the limit is.

“It’s hard to imagine what will happen to the Netherlands. But we’ll take it; it’s fantastic. The audience, the drivers and the teams gave us a fantastic show in Zandvoort.

“We would like to double that for next year with our Dutch artists as well and to have the stage to really celebrate the festival we had in mind for this year.”