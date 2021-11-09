Paul Silvi: Suspended UW Football Coach Jimmy Lake Deserves Second Chance





KING 5 sports director Paul Silvi weighs in on Huskies Football Coach Jimmy Lake, who was suspended on Saturday after a sideline altercation.

SEATTLE University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is dealing with a lot more than I’m sure he ever imagined going into his first full season as a college head coach. His one-game suspension — the fallout from a sideline incident with one of his players during the Oregon game — is the culmination of things that have slowly gone downhill for Lake and the UW football program in recent months. Lake’s resume is full of coaching stops and the experience that comes with being an assistant at all levels. It took him 20 years to become head coach and he is learning the hard lessons that come when he oversees an entire football program for the first time in his career. RELATED: YOUR Suspends Football Head Coach For 1 Game Without Pay After Sideline Incident Involving Player Saturday’s incident where Lake punched one of his players, Ruperake Fuavai, in the face mask and pushed him was not a good look. there was some Good tried. Lake ran 15 meters down the sidelines to end an altercation. Fuavai started and escalated with an Oregon player after a kick-off return landed on the Huskies’ sidelines. Lake had the right intention, but the wrong answer. He was too emotional. He wanted to avoid a costly penalty, especially when his team had some momentum and held a 7-3 lead over the seventh-ranked team in the country. But the Huskies head coach temporarily lost control. Look, nothing changes what happened. The bigger question is where is the UW football program going? I think everyone gets one. It may not be the popular opinion in this case, but I agree. Lake made a big mistake. The optics are terrible. He released a statement on Twitter, apologized for his actions and accepted his sentence. Is that enough to give him a second chance? I think so. Lake is under contract until 2024 – a contract that will pay him $9.9 million over the next three years. He knows how to coach. Ask his former players on the defensive side of the ball who have collected checks in the NFL. But can Lake run an entire program? We’re going to find out. He has to take a page out of Pete Carroll’s book. Lake has to surround himself with quality assistants. He’s already replaced his offensive coordinator – for whatever reason, that didn’t work. It’s not just the coaches who know. The players know she must rise to the challenge. In sports, winning may not cure everything, but it cures many things. You can bet Jimmy will get some long looks in the mirror this week – a week away from his football program and around his family. Warren Buffet once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you do things differently.” Jimmy has plenty of time to think this week. RELATED: Paul Silvi: Huskies Football Coach Jimmy Lake Sparks Rivalry With Oregon

