Andrey Rublev the fifth male player confirmed for Mubadala World Tennis Championship





Andrey Rublev, the world’s No. 5, has been confirmed as the fifth male player to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi next month, organizers announced on Tuesday. Rublev, 24, adds his name to an already stacked lineup for the six-player tournament, which includes 20-time Grand Slam champion – and five-time MWTC winner – Rafael Nadal, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, number 8 of the world Casper Ruud, and 19th ranked Denis Shapovalov. Meanwhile, the one-off women’s competition is contested by US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic. READ MORE It will be Rublev’s third appearance at MWTC, having made his debut in 2017 before returning in 2019. On both occasions, the Russian finished fifth. It’s really exciting to go back to Abu Dhabi and play for the fans there,” said Rublev. “They really know their tennis and make a real difference. And with the event at full capacity, it’s going to be a great way to kick off a busy 2022 season. Rublev will arrive in the capital after another successful season on the ATP Tour. In addition to the title he won in Rotterdam, Rublev reached three more finals – two of them Masters 1000 events, in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati. He still has the chance to expand his eight career titles when he takes part in the season-closing ATP Finals in Turin, Italy next week. “We have raised the bar every year since the inception of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and always strive to bring the best players in the world to Abu Dhabi,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, the tournament owners. “Andrey’s confirmation means we now have five truly world class players lining up for the exciting return of the Championship. Andrey has a great connection to the Championship and has a strong following in the UAE, so his return, to a packed stadium, will no doubt generate a lot of enthusiasm among tennis fans in the UAE and beyond. The confirmed players for the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Credit: Mubadala World Tennis Championship After last year’s championship was canceled due to logistical complications in hosting the tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic, this year it returns to a packed house at Zayed Sports City’s international tennis center and will be held from 16-18. December. In accordance with the latest government guidelines, MWTC welcomes fans with a green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result with a validity of 96 hours throughout the three days of the tournament. MWTC is also open to international visitors following the recent lifting of quarantine requirements in Abu Dhabi for fully vaccinated travelers. Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, and are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores in the UAE. In accordance with current protocols, measures will be taken at the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village to ensure the health and safety of fans, players and officials. More details are available at www.mubadalawtc.com Updated: November 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

