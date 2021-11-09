Sports
PA high school students banned from hockey games after vulgar chants at female goalkeeper | Bleacher report
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League banned Armstrong High School students from its hockey games after a cheering section of about 50-60 people chanted vulgarities at the female goalkeeper of the Mars Fightin’ Planets team on Oct. 28, according to the Associated Press ( h/t ESPN).
“The game should have been stopped until the behavior stopped or the fans were escorted out of the building,” said PIHL Commissioner John Mucha, adding that the charts were “disgusting” and “absolutely more than kids being kids.”
Armstrong principal Kirk Lorigan said last week that the school was “appalled and embarrassed by the actions of the student department, per Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“In my opinion, this should have been stopped immediately by everyone who was there and has any moral value whatsoever,” he added. “I’m disgusted. There were a lot of people there who could have handled this differently.”
Mars coach Steve Meyers said the chants left the goalkeeper in tears after the second period.
“We don’t have anyone else. She plays varsity and JV for us,” he told the AP. “We’ve had a lot of girls in this league before and never heard anything like it. With all the training we have to do as coaches about safe sports and sportsmanship, this shouldn’t happen. To fail so badly it’s really disappointing.”
Team USA Olympic hockey player Meghan Duggan offered her support to the young athlete:
Armstrong County commissioners extended the school’s student ban to children in grades 7-8 in addition to the PIHL ban, while high school administrators require the league to provide two guards per game.
“It is clear that the October 28 incident was completely unacceptable and the entire hockey community must take steps to ensure that similar behavior will never happen again,” the Mars club said in a statement. “We hope that the attention this incident has drawn will shed light on the issues facing our female athletes, which should not be tolerated, and that this attention will help eliminate this type of behavior from our sport.”
