Sports
Tuesday Cheese Curds: A Learning Experience for Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers may have lost on Sunday, but perspective matters.
Not only are the Packers 7-2, they have taken more wins in the first nine weeks of the season than the rest of the NFC North combined. They currently hold the number 2 position in the NFC when the playoffs begin now, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Arizona Cardinals, the only team with one loss remaining in the NFC.
So it could be a whole lot worse now. Imagine you are one Chicago Bears fan after a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota Vikings fans don’t have it much easier after coughing up a big lead over the Baltimore Ravens.
There’s plenty of season left and the Packers will get their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back as soon as possible. As long as they can weather the storm that’s been a crazy week or so, then they should have no problem hitting a run once the playoffs are coming up.
Great learning experience for all Packers involved in QB Jordan Loves first start | Packers.com
It wasn’t just an essential experience for Love in Sundays loss to the Chiefs. Head coach Matt LaFleur even admitted that the experience was great for the coaching staff as they learned how to manage a game without the luxury of Aaron Rodgers in the middle.
State Farm backs Aaron Rodgers after his vaccine comment | USA today
It’s been a chaotic week for the future Hall of Fame quarterback after he tested positive for COVID-19 and news broke that he had not been vaccinated. However, it appears that longtime sponsor State Farm will remain with the Packers QB, although it is worth nothing that ads featuring Rodgers appeared significantly less often during this last football week.
Packers believe DL Kenny Clark avoided long-term back injury | Packers Wire
The Packers avoided a number of major injuries on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes went down with a knee injury during warm-up, while Kenny Clark left the game with a back problem and did not return. The good news is that neither injury is considered a long-term problem, something the Packers couldn’t afford right now.
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson (finger) free to play as coach Pete Carroll greets remarkable recovery QB | ESPN.com
mr. Unlimited will be available to play on Sunday at Lambeau Field. He announced his return with a very…interesting Twitter video that made it look like he was coming back from a devastating knee injury. Regardless, Wilson will be available to play at a stadium in which he has not won on Sunday.
Tony Corrente leaned against Cassius Marsh before throwing the controversial mock flag | Pro Football Talk
The Bears are still evil, but no one deserves such a fate. The NFL will have to do something about Tony Correntes’ actions. It’s one thing to make a bad decision on a difficult game, but to connect with a player and punish him for it is completely unforgivable.
