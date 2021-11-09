Sports
How To Get Tickets Watch Iowa State Semifinals In High School
The 2021 high school football season will conclude at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the next two weeks, with the semifinals this week and the championship games next week.
We’re here to help you watch, follow, and even attend those games in person if you’d like.
The action kicks off on Wednesday morning with the 8-player semi-finals, followed by Class A and 4A on Thursday, 1A and 5A on Friday, then 2A and 3A on Saturday. Next week’s title matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 18 (8P, A, 1A, 4A) and Friday, November 19 (2A, 3A, 5A).
Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of the action:
How to watch on TV and online
The Iowa High School Sports Network is streaming all 14 semifinals and 7 championship games for free. You can do it on any computer, tablet, phone or any device with internet capability.
The IHSSN has an app, “Watch IHSSN”, available for Android devices, Android TV, iOS devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Find what applies to you here.
The semifinal games can also be found on IHSSN’s Cable Television Network, via Aureon, Long Lines Broadband, Mediacom’s MC22, Premier Communications and The Community Agency. Click here for more details (but we highly recommend the free stream, either online or via the app).
Play the radio
Des Moines Sports Station 1460 KxNO is broadcasting both Class 5A state semifinals this Friday night. Trent Condon and Joe Stasi are next. The broadcast can be found on 1460 KxNO, 96.9 FM in Des Moines, or through their website and the iHeartRadio App. Next week’s 5A Championship game is also on KxNO.
Stories, Photos, Live Updates
We will have updates, previews, predictions, game stories, video interviews, full photo galleries and more from the semifinals and title games on DesMoinesRegister.com. You can also view all of our coverage in the Registry app, for: iPhone and Google Play.
On Twitter: Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin), Dargan Southard (@Dargan_Southard), and Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) will all be in the UNI-Dome with stories, updates and analysis throughout the semifinals and championship round.
Our talented photographers Kelsey Kremer (@kelsey_kremer) and Joseph Cress (@josephcress) will document every great moment of the UNI-Dome. They will also share their photos on Instagram: @kelsey_kremerand@josephwcress.
Be sure to follow the main Des Moines Register Sports Twitter account (@DMRSports) and the high school-focused All-Iowa Sports Twitter account (@AllIowa). Be sure to follow our High School Insider Facebook Page for more updates, photos and stories.
The main Des Moines Register Twitter account (@DMRegister), the Registry’s Instagram (@dmregister)and the Register the main Facebook page will also post news, photos and updates this week and next week.
How to get tickets for the semifinals in the UNI-Dome
Tickets for both the semifinals and championships are administered by the University of Northern Iowa. They are available online and cost $12.50 a total of $10 for the ticket, $2 for UNI for parking, and a $0.50 UNI service fee. Click here to buy tickets.
Tickets for the semi-finals are good for the whole day, as the UNI-Dome doesn’t empty between matches. Tickets purchased for Thursday, for example, are good for all four games (two Class A, two Class 4A). However, UNI and the IHSAA have a no-re-entry policy. If you leave the UNI-Dome for any reason, you will need to buy a new ticket to re-enter.
Pro Tip: Use a promo code to avoid paying additional online processing fees. The promotional code is the mascot of the participating school. Before clicking on ‘Search Tickets’, enter the code using one of the available search bars (in the purple menu bar or under the UNI-Dome logo). All promo codes for associated teams can be found below:
- Audubon: Wheelers
- CAM, Anita:cougars
- Easton Valley:RiverHawks
- Remsen St Mary’s:StMarysHawks
- Grundy Center:GCpartans
- West Hancock:Eagles
- Woodbury Central:Wild cats
- East Buchanan:Sea fresh
- Lewis Central:Titans
- Waverly Shell Rock: Go for it Hawks
- winter set:huskies
- Cedar Rapids Xavier:saints
- From Meter:VMBulldogs
- Dyke-New Hartford:Wolverine
- West Sioux:falcons
- Dyersville Beckman:Blazers
- Southeast Polk:ramming
- Ankeny:AnkenyHawks
- Iowa City High:LittleHawks
- Valley:ValleyTigers
- Southeast Valley:Jaguars
- waukon:WaukonIndians
- western lyon:WLWildcats
- Williamsburg:Raiders
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley:Nighthawks
- Humboldt:HumbWildcats
- Harlan:Cyclones
- solo:Spartan
Iowa High School Football Playoffs TV Schedule
Wednesday 10 November
8 Player Semi-Finals
- 10:00 AM – Audubon (10-1) vs. CAM, Anita (11-0)
- 13:00 – Easton Valley (11-0) vs. St Mary’s, Remsen (11-0)
Thursday 11 November
Semi-final class A
- 10:00 AM – East Buchanan, Winthrop (10-1) W. Hancock, Britt (11-0)
- 1:00 PM – Woodbury Central, Moville (10-1) vs. Grundy Center (10-1)
Semifinal class 4A
- 4:00 PM – Lewis Central (9-2) vs. Waverly Shell Rock (10-1)
- 19:00 – Winter set (9-2) vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (10-1)
Friday 12 November
Semifinal class 1A
- 10:00 AM – Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
- 13:00 – Dike-New Hartford (11-0) vs. West Sioux, Hawarden (10-1
Semi-final class 5A
- 4:00 PM – Ankeny (9-2) vs. Valley, WDM (9-2)
- 19:00 – Iowa City, City High (10-1) vs. Southeast Pole (10-1)
Saturday 13 November
Semi-final class 2A
- 10:00 AM – Southeast Valley (10-1) vs. Waukon (10-1)
- 13:00 – Williamsburg (8-3) vs. West Lyon, Inwood (9-2)
Semi-final class 3A
- 16:00 – Solon (11-0) vs. Boyden Hull / Rock Valley (11-0)
- 19:00 – Harlan (11-0) vs. Humboldt (11-0)
Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.
