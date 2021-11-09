Sports
Area girls hockey teams are looking forward to a full season again
AUBURN Excitement was in the air at the Norwegian Savings Bank Arena on Monday afternoon as the region’s girls’ high school hockey teams took to the ice for the first preseason practice.
Players and coaches are especially excited about two things after last year’s shortened pandemic season, which saw just 12 games played compared to the normal 18 games in the regular season: playing for fans and the return of the playoffs.
“We really hope to have more people (attending the games) and just more energy from the audience,” said Emma Roy, St. Dominic Academy senior. “We really missed that last year, and (fans) watching the games online and not having that many fans wasn’t the same.”
Capacity restrictions imposed by the state of Maine made it difficult for schools to admit fans into the arenas. Being quiet in an empty arena was different for almost everyone.
The fans provide the energy for the players.
“It wasn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be, but it’s so much better to have your fans there cheering you on,” said Lewiston senior Charlotte Cloutier. “(The fans) provide that adrenaline rush because you want to prove yourself to them; you want to make them happy and show them what you’ve got.”
Lewiston coach Ron Dumont, whose team was practicing across the river on Monday, felt no difference in coaching without fans, but understands what it means for the players to have the stands filled.
“For me (without fans) nothing changed, it’s a non-entity,” Dumont said. “For the kids it is and the fans are very important. We love having fans, they are great for the kids and they are in high school, that’s the time of your life. Mommies, Daddies, friends “family and grandparents can come to the games. It’s family oriented and you didn’t have that last year.”
St. Doms/Gray-New Gloucester/Monmouth/Winthrop coach Paul Gosselin said the fans were that missing piece last season.
Caroline Audette, senior forward for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland Red Hornets, said it was strange not to see her parents in the stands last year.
“It was hard to play in front of no fans, especially my parents who have been to my games since I was five; they couldn’t even be there (they had to stream the games),” Audette said. “It felt like we were playing for our coaches and teammates, which was nice, but at the same time it’s good to have people cheering you on.”
Gosselin felt the games didn’t have the same meaning without a postseason to play for.
“It felt like (the games) were scrimmages, it didn’t have that intensity that games usually bring,” Gosselin said. “The fans have added a lot to that intensity, I think; that was missing last year. Even though we were allowed to play, it felt more like a scrimmage than a game.”
The coaches are also looking forward to working with the girls for three full months compared to the month and a half they had with their teams last season.
The Red Hornets saw first-hand what it was like to play for fans again during the summer scrimmages.
“I think (last season) we had several girls who said how scary it was just hearing the skate blades,” said Red Hornets coach Dana Berube. “For me as a kid it reminded me of early morning practice. We had one scrimmage this summer and it was unbelievable how many fans we had.”
Lewiston senior defender Lilly Gish is very excited about a postseason.
“Obviously we didn’t have any playoffs last year. I think it’s going to be fun and (we’ll) show up to see what happens with that,” Gish said.
The Blue Devils were the state champions of 2020 and are looking forward to defending that state championship. Senior striker Leah Landry believes the team still wears the championship swagger as they were the last team to lift the trophy.
“I think we’re still carrying (the swagger),” Landry said. “Last year there were no play-offs, so it’s hard to say exactly what will happen. ”
The Red Hornets reached the regional final in 2020, losing 5-0 to the Blue Devils. Audette likes that the games mean something again this season.
“This year we definitely have to work hard to win every game,” said Audette. “If we want to get to the play-offs and have a successful year, we have to win games.”
