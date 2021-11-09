A Russian hospital offers a lifeline for children with COVID





As Russia faces a spike in COVID-19 infections, a hospital ward in St. Petersburg is treating some of its youngest patients, from newborns to teenagers. “Many parents say, ‘We thought that children have no complications from COVID-19,’” said Yulia Ordina, chief of the infectious disease division at St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University. “But unfortunately that’s not always true.”

The department has treated children with severe pneumonia, inflammatory disease and other symptoms due to COVID-19. There are also patients who were already diagnosed with serious illnesses when they contracted the virus, which puts them at a higher risk of complications. Russia is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 infections and only about a third of adults are fully vaccinated. Although children are less likely to become seriously ill than adults, the pediatric ward has seen a steady influx of patients.

One-year-old Sofya is staying in the hospital with her mother Oksana. In the beginning, parents who tested negative were kept out of the ward to avoid infection. Now vaccinated parents or those who have recovered from the virus can stay with their children. Sofya’s mother, Oksana, says that the girl is afraid of doctors and cries during examinations. Department head Ordina said older children quickly get used to seeing staff in their “space suits” or personal protective equipment, but the sight can be frightening for the younger ones. To make the interactions easier, she said, “We try to do the studies in a playful way,” like turning oxygen measurements into a game. Doctors and nurses give extra attention and care to the patients who cannot be with their parents. “I love children dearly. It’s hard not to get attached,” said a nurse named Polina.



Staff also help with schoolwork. We don’t have to play or teach the kids, but if you leave them alone, you’ll have smashed plates and drawings on the walls, said Vladimir, a nurse. Some patients had to deal with difficult circumstances even before they became ill. Five siblings whose mothers had lost parental rights were raised by their grandmother. After the family contracted COVID-19, the children were hospitalized. “Their grandmother passed away yesterday,” said Veronika Gushchina, a nurse. Maybe they should go to a social center or an orphanage. We haven’t told them yet.” While many children with COVID-19 have mild infections or no symptoms at all, there are rare cases of a serious complication called childhood multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C. The pediatric department in St. Petersburg has treated about 30 children with the syndrome since the start of the pandemic and supervised the treatment of 40 others through remote consultations.

Five-year-old Masha developed inflammation of the liver, lungs and kidneys. She and her mother traveled from Pskov to St. Petersburg, where local doctors were unable to treat her illness. I don’t feel tired. The main thing is that Masha gets better,” said Natalya.

Nine-year-old Matvey Mankov also developed a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which affected his heart and lungs. He was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. The syndrome can occur after the initial infection has cleared and the long-term effects are not well known.

Matvey spent two months in a cardiology ward, but he has recovered from the worst illness. He started playing table tennis for only 10 or 15 minutes a day and now plays competitively. “He never wants to go to the hospital again,” his mother said.

Some children with pre-existing illnesses end up in hospital after a COVID-19 infection. Diabetes is a disease that is thought to be a risk factor for complications from the virus. For others, COVID-19 can strike at the worst possible time. Semyon Golodnikov, then 4 years old, contracted the virus in November 2020 after a bone marrow transplant intended to treat leukemia.

Oncologist Gleb Kondratyev has treated a number of cancer patients who have contracted COVID-19. He said the virus not only poses a heightened threat to patients with weakened immune systems; it can also delay cancer treatments when time is of the essence.

Semyon’s first bone marrow transplant failed, although it was unclear whether COVID was the cause. But months later, his parents said a second transplant was successful and the boy’s cancer was in remission.

The families of other young patients can only hope for a full recovery while they wait for their children to return home.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-covid-children-hopsital/31552864.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos