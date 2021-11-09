



Six Michigan Men’s Swimmers Named CSCAA 100 Best Swimmers and Divers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. — The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s announced its top 100 swimmers and divers Tuesday (Nov. 9), with the University of Michigan landing six on the men’s list representing the last century of collegiate swimming. Gustavo Borges, Tyler Clary, Tom Dolan, Tom Haynie, Carl Robie and Peter Vanderkaay were named to the prestigious list, representing 36 individual national championships, five Michigan national championships, and 15 Olympic medals during their collective careers. Nearly 3,000 former student athletes were nominated, with a blue ribbon of current and former college swimmers, coaches and members of the media making their selections from a list of 973 finalists. Eighty-six swimmers and 14 divers were selected. Gustavo Borges | Ituverava, Sao Paola, Brazil | UM letter winner 1992-95 Borges was a four-time All-American, won 10 individual championships, and was a member of Michigan’s NCAA Championships team in 1995. He swam for Brazil at the 1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004 Summer Olympics, winning the second-largest with four most Olympic medals of all Brazilians. Tyler Clary | Riverside, California | UM letter winner 2008-10 Clary won three national titles in swimming for Michigan, took the 200-meter backstroke in 2009 and won the 400-meter individual medley in 2009 and 2010. He went on to win a gold medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2012 London Olympics. Tom Dolan | Arlington, Virginia | UM letter winner 1994-96 Dolan earned three-time All-American status swimming for the Maize and Blue and was a nine-time NCAA champion. He is perhaps best known for winning two gold medals and a silver medal for Team USA. gold in the 400-meter individual medley in both 1996 and 2000 and also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2000 Olympics. Tom Haynie | Honolulu, Hawaii | UM letter winner 1937-39 Haynie was one of the pioneers not just for swimming and diving in Michigan, but for the sport of swimming as a whole. He was an All-American in each of his three seasons at Ann Arbor and was a key member of the Wolverines’ first three National Championships. Haynie went on to coach Stanford to 11 conference championships from 1947-59 and was later inducted into Stanford’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Carl Robie | Darby, Dad. | UM letter winner 1965-67 Robie won three national titles while swimming in Ann Arbor, winning the 200-meter butterfly in 1966 and 1967 and the 400-meter individual medley in 1965. The “Philadelphia Flyer” won a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City in the 200-meter butterfly and broke the men’s record in the 200-meter four times during his career. Peter Vanderkaay | Royal Oak, Michigan | UM letter winner 2003-06 Vanderkaay won five NCAA individual championships during his Michigan career and then represented the United States at three Olympic Games (2004, 2008 and 2012). He won two gold medals as part of the 800-meter freestyle relay teams in 2004 and 2008 and won individual bronze medals in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2008 Olympics and the 400-meter freestyle at the 2012 Olympics.

