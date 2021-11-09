T20 World Cup 2021, ICC cricket, semi-finals, schedule, start time, Pakistan vs Australia, England vs New Zealand, teams





The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup have concluded with the last game of the Super 12 stage taking place on Tuesday morning. Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and topped the Group 2, meaning it will face Australia, who secured its own spot by beating the West Indies over the weekend. Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to secure its own semifinal date against hot tournament favorites England and India in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about the semifinals. Australia will face Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday (1pm AEDT) at Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. READ MORE T20 WRAP: India OUT of World Cup confirmed as disaster; Australian semi-final rival locked up INSIDE INDIAS SLOW WC DEATH: Emotional Kohli Burden; $8.3 Billion Homemade Problem < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> New Zealand book India’s flight home | 01:01 HOW TO WATCH? Watch both matches of the ICC T20 World Cup Semifinals on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. LUMINAIRES (times AEDT) Thursday 11 November, 1:00 AM: England vs New Zealand, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Friday November 12, 1:00 AM: Pakistan vs Australia, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Monday, November 15, 1:00 AM: Final, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai TEAMS ENGLAND < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The English Jos Buttler. Source: AFP Possible XI: James Vince, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills Super 12 results: Won vs West Indies by six wickets with 70 balls remaining Won vs Bangladesh by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining Won vs Australia by eight wickets with 50 balls left Won vs Sri Lanka by 26 runs Lost vs South Africa by 10 runs PAKISTAN < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Pakistani captain Babar Azam Mohammad Hafeez. Source: AFP Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi Super 12 results: Won vs India by 10 wickets with 13 balls left Won vs New Zealand by five wickets with eight balls left Won vs Afghanistan by five wickets with six balls left Won vs Namibia by 45 runs Won vs Scotland by 72 runs AUSTRALIA < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australia came in second in Group 1. Source: Getty Images Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Super 12 results: Won vs South Africa by five wickets with two balls left Won vs Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 18 balls left Lost vs England by eight wickets with 50 balls left Won vs Bangladesh by eight wickets with 82 balls left Won vs West Indies by eight wickets with 22 balls left NEW ZEALAND < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> New Zealand has booked a date with England. Source: AFP Possible XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Decon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Super 12 results: Lost vs Pakistan by five wickets with eight balls left Won vs New Zealand by eight wickets with 33 balls remaining Won vs Scotland by 16 runs Won vs Namibia by 53 runs Won vs Afghanistan by eight wickets with 11 balls left

