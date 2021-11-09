3 best landing spots for transfers for WR Joshua Moore

There was a lot of hope for the Texas Football program this season, especially with a fraught group on the skill positions returning, including Redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Joshua Moore. The leading Texas return this year was Moore. And it looked like he could be part of a seriously potent trio in the wide receiver position, which also includes freshman Xavier Worthy and red shirt sophomore Jordan Whittington.

That quickly got off the rails, though, as this trio, wide out for the Longhorns, is only a third of their way into the Kansas Jayhawks game this weekend. Whittington went down with a long-term injury earlier this season. And Moore is now in the NCAA Transfer Portal after about three seasons with the program.

It went up and down for Moore with the Longhorns. He was essentially banned for one season during the 2019 season under former Texas head coach Tom Herman. But he has a really solid 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of the top players in skill position for the Longhorns last season, registering 30 catches for 472 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Texas Football sees Joshua Moore enter the transfer portal

The connection between Moore and this new coaching staff just didn’t seem to be the right one. His production slowed this season. He didn’t run routes as effectively, had more drops and fewer contested catches. It feels like Moore thinks he’s best suited to take his talents elsewhere after having a blast with new head coach Steve Sarkisian in training last week.

Here’s a look at three potential landing spots for Moore from the transfer portal heading into the next off-season.