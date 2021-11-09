Sports
Danvers community calls on leaders to act in response to boys’ hockey team accusations: Please step down
Gabe Lopes, a black resident whose children attend Danvers schools, told the board the district needs a major leadership change to get it off to a fresh start.
Please step down, Lopes said, addressing Dana and other school leaders during a tense and sometimes controversial meeting.
With about 35 in attendance, some holding placards protesting the districts’ response to the allegations, the board went into a board meeting after Doherty called on the five-member panel to vote on placing Dana on immediate administrative leave while the school committee can consider what is best way forward for administration and students.
Board member Alice Campbell, who like Doherty was first elected in May, supported the motion.
It is unacceptable that no adult was held responsible, Campbell said. In the absence of real action, we have failed our students, parents, carers and community members. . . we cannot accept any further action.
Dana told the board of directors that she is committed to improving the climate of diversity, equality and inclusion in the districts, and listed the steps she has taken in response to the alleged misconduct. She did not respond to the call to put her on leave. The committee will hold another board meeting next Monday to discuss the motion further.
In a Facebook post earlier today, US Representative Seth Moulton said the Globe report shows a clear failure of leadership and courage at all levels, from coaches to executives. This negligence only contributed to the survival of this toxic and harmful culture. If Danvers wants to move forward with this, they will have to do so with transparency, accountability and address this issue directly.
City officials learned of the hockey teams’ alleged misconduct in June 2020. They later drafted two investigative reports and commissioned a third, but have since dropped references in those reports to the alleged behavior in the locker rooms and group text chat.
Board member Arthur Skarmeas, who served on the committee during the investigations, warned against scapegoating anyone and defended the boards of directors dealing with the allegations.
If you think we haven’t done anything about this for the past year and a half and have taken it lightly or brushed it off or swept it under the rug, that’s a load of nonsense, Skarmeas said.
Eric Crane, the committee chair, also defended the board, saying school leaders were required by law to protect the privacy of students and employees.
A member of the 2019-20 hockey team told the Globe that he reported to police, school officials and a special detective that two teammates physically restrained him while another repeatedly punched him in the face with a plastic sex toy for refusing to use a racist slur in the face. one of the dressing room rituals of the all-white teams.
The rituals were reportedly known in the team as Hard R Fridays, the R referring to the last letter of the n-word.
The player also said that a player touched him inappropriately after the team undressed and turned off the lights during a locker room ritual known as Gay Tuesdays.
The police sergeant who coached the team, Stephen Baldassare, has denied knowing anything about locker room behavior or offensive texts, according to city officials.
Baldassare resigned as coach in July. He was the high school resource officer when he started coaching the team in 2015. He now serves in the youth department of the police.
Robert Trestan, regional director of the New England Anti-Defamation League, has helped many school districts deal with hate speech, discrimination and abuse.
When schools conduct an investigation, they owe it to the community to be clear and comprehensive about its scope, and to report on the findings and its commitment to implement any recommendations, Trestan said. Community stakeholders have a right to know what happened and what steps are being taken to ensure that every aspect of the school environment, from the ice to the hallways, is free from all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and hatred.
In a speech to the school board, a woman whose son was a freshman on the 2019-20 team and still on the team defended Baldassare, saying her son saw nothing inappropriate in the locker room. She said opponents of Baldassares falsely branded him a ‘scarlet letter’ and caused mental pain to her son and other players who never misbehaved.
Robin Healy, Cranes’ wife, told the board she believed in the alleged victims’ story and suspected other players had been abused as well. But as shocked as she was by the allegations, she expressed her sympathy for players who did nothing wrong, but felt tainted by association.
Bob Hohler can be reached at [email protected] Michael Silverman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/08/sports/danvers-leaders-come-under-fire-response-hockey-teams-alleged-misconduct/
