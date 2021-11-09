How Michigan State Football Is Working To Fix Lost Errors?

EAST LANSING Mel Tucker, in the immediate aftermath of Michigan’s first loss of the season, instinctively knew his coaches and players would get sick watching this movie.

It was right. Tucker called on Monday the ninth-ranked Spartans 40-29 defeat at unranked Purdue death by centimeters.

Even though it was Boilermakers quarterback Aidan OConnell’s 536 passing yards that ultimately proved too much for MSU (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten). And Tucker met his team lead after Monday’s practice to get ready for Maryland on Saturday to discuss the issues and do some things differently.

We’ve outlined some things we need to do, Tucker said. “I spoke to the coaching staff, the offense, defense and special teams, and I said, ‘Give me the problems we have and give me all the possible solutions, and let’s come up with a plan and get to work and fix these. solve things. .’ And that’s what we’re working on.

MSUs secondary ranks last among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, making 326.7 passing yards per game. The Spartans are the 76th team in passing defense efficiency (136.52), but they have put in 939 yards through the air and 73 points in the past two games. And Purdue converted 12 of 19 tries on the third and fourth downs, another season-long concern for the Tuckers team.

I don’t like bending but not breaking, that’s not the philosophy, Tucker said. If you bend, it means you won’t come down from the field. So if you don’t get off the field, you extend the checkers. And if you can keep them on a field goal, that’s points off the board. But we couldn’t.

It wasn’t that much of a difference between what we saw on Saturday and what we’ve seen in previous games. It’s just that we haven’t made enough plays to get it out, so it’s a total lack of execution.

That brings it inches to Tuckers’ death. He saw trouble in all three stages against the Boilermakers.

Death by inches is basically when you don’t have success with a play because you have 11 guys and a guy isn’t doing what he should, he said. And because the margins are so narrow when you’re playing at a high level, all it takes is that one mistake, that one mental mistake, that once-missed assignment or whatever to kill the game. Attack, defense and special teams.

We got death by inches in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter all the way through and we weren’t able to overcome that at the end, and we had to beat.

No injury news

Tucker, who spent 10 years in the NFL and served five games as Jacksonville’s interim head coach in 2011, has no plans to confirm whether players will be injured or not for the season.

I don’t like to talk about injuries because I don’t like to tell our opponents who they’re going to play, who they’re going to compete against, who’s available, who’s not available, Tucker said. You have to do that in the NFL, but we don’t have to do that in college. We don’t have to go probable, doubtful and all that. I like to give as little information as possible.

MSU played without starting with left tackle Jarrett Horst (undisclosed), starting wide receiver Jalen Nailor (right hand) and starting kicker Matt Coghlin (undisclosed) on Saturday at Purdue. Cornerbacks Chuck Brantley (shoulder) and Ronald Williams II (back) both played through visible pain, with freshman Brantley leaving the field for a spell in the second half and Williams not playing until then. Fellow cornerback Marqui Lowery (left leg) has also been hindered since the start of the season, while linebacker Cal Haladay and backup walk-on kicker Stephan Rusnak Coghlins replaced with casts on their right hands. Backup offensive lineman Matt Carrick, defensive end Jack Camper and tight end Trenton Gillison all traveled for unknown reasons as well.

Obviously everyone is confused at this time of year. No one is really 100%, Tucker said. So you go out and do your best, and then it becomes what it is going to be.

