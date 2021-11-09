Fury Roils Danvers School Committee Meeting Over Hockey Hazing Allegations





DANVERS (WBZ NewsRadio) Danvers’ emotional parents fired back and forth criticism during the city’s school committee meeting Monday night. An investigation in the Boston Globe detailed hazing allegations against members of the Danvers High School hockey team on Saturday. The hazing reportedly included “Hard R Fridays,” where players would yell racist remarks, and “Gay Tuesdays,” where a player was inappropriately touched after undressing. Another allegation describes a text chain in which players joked about Jews being murdered during the Holocaust and about black classmates being lynched. The report also alleged that authorities had covered up the hazing. at the meeting, several residents called for the jobs of the School Committee and Superintendent. “A few adults in this room need to take responsibility, give these kids the second chance they deserve, be honorable and resign,” said Gabe Lopes, who has two children in the Danvers district. “This is embarrassing… please get off, let the city heal and start over,” he said. Debbie Joyce, the mother of a player on the 2019-2020 hockey team, defended the team, saying her son is “not a racist, homophobic, or part of a white supremacist group.” Members of the school committee resisted claims that the district and the commission had covered up the scandal. “If you think we haven’t done anything about this…that’s a load of nonsense,” said the school committee secretary, Arthur Skarmeas. He said the commission had been trying to get to the bottom of the allegations for a year and a half. “Would you like to be judged on the worst thing you did when you were 16 or 17 years old?” asked committee chair Eric Crane. The committee pushed for a vote on whether Danvers Chief Inspector Lisa Dana should be on leave until next week. Endicott College said it will no longer allow the Danvers team to use its ice rink, according to the Salem News. Drew Moholland of WBZ (WBZDrew) reports:

