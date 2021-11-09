Chess and table tennis tournaments organized by the municipality of Uak ended



A written statement from the municipality states that 107 athletes participated in the Republic Chess Tournament at the Şerafettin Sağıroğlu Education and Life Center and 105 athletes participated in the table tennis tournament. The statement noted that the awards were presented to the athletes who were in the tournament, which lasted about a week, at a ceremony held with the participation of Uşak mayor Mehmet Çakın. In the statement, Uşak Mayor Mehmet Çakın said: "We held the finals and awards ceremonies of our table tennis and chess tournaments organized by our municipality. With the ease of post-pandemic restrictions, as a Uşak municipality we quickly focused on our cultural and sports activities. We are aware that it is of great importance for its development. In this context, we as a municipality want to continue to regularly organize such tournaments in order to get our fellow citizens into sports and to provide them with such an environment. will always support sports and athletes." statements were included. Cash prizes were awarded to the athletes classified in different categories in the tournaments.

