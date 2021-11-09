Wolverines, fans return to Crisler Center in season opener vs. buffalo

Michigan opens the 2021-22 season at No. 6 in both preseason polls (AP and Coaches).

UM played one exhibition game, an 87-54 win at Wayne State as the Wolverines opened the Warriors’ new field home.

Wednesday evening’s game will be preceded by a banner ceremony for the 2021 UM Big Ten Championship.

For the first time since 2020, UM welcomes fans back to Crisler Center after they were unable to attend games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEXT GAME

Wednesday 10 Nov — vs. Buffalo (Crisler Center), 6:31 PM

TV: Big Ten Network | tickets |Live Statistics | Live audio | live video

Satellite Radio: Sirius: 137 | XM: 195 | SXM app: 957

Digital Yearbook

Full Game Notes (PDF)

PROMOTIONS

October 10: Banner Ceremony — Join the pregame as we lift the banner of the 2020-21 Big Ten Championship; 2020-21 Big Ten Champs Mini Banner Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans)

Full promotion schedule

Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The sixth-ranked University of Michigan (0-0) men’s basketball team opens its 2021-22 campaign with Mid-American Conference preseason favorite Buffalo (0-0) on Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Crisler Center. The match is scheduled for 6:31 PM on the Big Ten Network with Jeff Delivery (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) on the phone. The match will be preceded by a banner raising ceremony for UM’s 2021 Big Ten Championship.

In the game

For the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season, UM welcomes fans back to Crisler Center after the 2020-21 season was played in an empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a pregame ceremony, UM celebrates its 2021 Big Ten Championship (15th all-time) by raising a banner to the rafters of the Crisler Center.

After returning for an additional year of NCAA eligibility, Eli Brooks was named captain for the 2021-22 Wolverines — the second straight year he received the honor.

The Buffalo Bulls

Wednesday’s game will be the second ever meeting between Michigan and Buffalo. The only other game was January 4, 1935 — 86 years, 10 months and six days ago — when the Wolverines took a 41-20 win.

With 11 players back, Buffalo was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference with 11 of 12 votes in first place.

Senior forward Josh Mballa — the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year and All-MAC second-team squad — returns as Preseason All-MAC first-team squad after averaging 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season.

Fellow senior striker Jeenathan Williams is back after taking All-MAC second team honors after leading the team with 17.6 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was also named to the Preseason All-MAC first team.

Head Coach Jim Whitesell is entering his third year at the helm of the Bulls. Last season, Whitesell’s squad finished with a 16-9 record, including a 12-5 conference mark (second) and a trip to the title game of the MAC Tournament. The season concluded with its second-ever trip to the NIT, where it lost in the first round to Colorado State.

Since 1990 (first year at the Division I level), Buffalo has had four trips to the NCAA tournament – 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Welcome DJ in the Fold

UM welcomes transfer to Coastal Carolina graduate The Vante’ Jones . He is the third transfer for the Wolverines since Jaaron Simmons (Ohio) joined UM in the 2017-18 season. Mike Smith (Columbia) came in second in 2020-21. UM’s video analyst Simmons helped the Wolverines win a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title and advance to the 2018 Final Four and title game against Villanova. Smith guided UM to the 2021 Big Ten title, a No. 1 place in the NCAA Tournament (East) and the program’s fourth Elite Eight appearance since 2013.

What you should know

Eli Brooks (graduating student) and Jaron Faulds (senior) have taken advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility following the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, graduate transfer The Vante’ Jones also takes advantage of the extra season with the Wolverines.

Michigan has a trio of lefties — sophomores Hunter Dickinson , Zeb Jackson and freshmen Kobe Bufkin .

devised by Saddi Washington , the great men of Wolverines live by a basic philosophy: BIG (“Basic is Good”) — control what you can control and do your job.

How UM won the 2021 Big Ten title

In what turned out to be a unique season with COVID-19, it was agreed that the Big Ten title was determined by the overall win rate as many schedules fluctuated due to the global pandemic.

With Michigan having to win one of its last two games (both against Michigan State), Michigan took the Big Ten title after a 69-50 win against the Spartans in their first meeting (March 4).

The conference crown is the 15th in UM history and was the first since the Wolverines won the 2014 three-game title thanks to Big Ten Player of the Year Nik Stauskas’ play.

The title made the Wolverines the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament for the second time in program history (2014).

Start the season(s) right

Michigan opened the 2020-21 season with an 11-game winning streak and went on to win 23 games and the Big Ten Championship, earning the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, and nearly reaching a ninth Final Four.

That 11-0 start was anchored with wins over all five non-conference opponents and six straight Big Ten wins, taking three straight against ranked opponents with 19+ points. The Maize and Blue went from unranked to as high as number 7 in the Associated Press poll.

Last year’s start almost mirrored the start of the Wolverines Juwan Howard ‘s first season as head coach (2019-20) — when they started 7-0, won the Battle 4 Atlantis with victories over No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga — and jumped to No. 4 in the nation (biggest jump in poll history) before falling to No. 1 Louisville (ACC/B1G Challenge).

Next one

Saturday 13 November — vs. Prairie View – Coaches vs. Racism (Washington, DC), 8 p.m.