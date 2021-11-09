Sports
Tennis tournament to raise money for SCCF, its mission | News, Sports, Jobs – SANIBEL-CAPTIVA
Time is running out to sign up for a fundraiser run by the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.
The 29th Annual Tennis Tournament will be held November 13-14 at the Beachview Tennis Club on Sanibel. The categories are 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0 for men, women and – new this year – mixed doubles.
“It’s a great fundraiser”, event president Lisa Newmeyer-Cochrane said. “It’s to raise money for SCCF.”
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the nonprofit’s mission-driven work.
The deadline to register is November 10. Last week there were still openings for players.
Newmeyer-Cochrane pointed to the new mixed doubles category.
“We’re just trying to change it. Don’t try to reinvent the wheel, but add something to it.” she said. “We’re just trying to make it more lively and playable for everyone.”
The winners and runners-up of the tournament will receive etched wine glasses created by Sanibel artist Luc Century. In addition, all players will receive event t-shirts and breakfast and lunch on both days.
Newmeyer-Cochrane explained that Century was inspired to create the fundraiser in support of the SCCF’s mission and founded the event. Later, he handed her the torch of coordination.
She described the glasses as a: “unique price” for recipients.
“There are many tournaments and you don’t get a nice prize like this at the end,” said Newmeyer-Cochrane. “The players are thrilled that they might even be able to make a set of wine glasses.”
Spectators are invited to watch the tournament.
‘Spectators are welcome’ she said.
There will be prize giving.
“Great prices”, said Newmeyer-Cochrane.
Grampy’s Charities is also this year’s presenting sponsor.
The entrance fee is $75 per day or $125 for both days.
The community is encouraged to sign up and play or come by and see the tournament.
“Because it’s a fundraiser and the ‘fun’ part is tennis,” she said. “And it’s a great spectator space.”
For more information and to register, call Toni Halski at the Beachview at 239-472-9099.
Sponsorship levels are still available. For more information about event sponsorship, please contact Newmyer-Cochrane at 239-246-8875 or Cheryl Giattini at 239-822-6121.
The Beachview Tennis Club is located at 1101 Par View Drive, Sanibel.
IF YOU GO
What
29th Annual Tennis Tournament
When
November 13-14
True
Beachview Tennis Club, 1101 Par View Drive, Sanibel
Why
For the benefit of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation
Details
Entrance fee is $75 per day or $125 for both days
