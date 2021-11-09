136 Universities, 10,000 Athletes Gather at UNILAG for 26th NUGA Games

For the fourth time since its inauguration in 1966, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is hosting the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) sports events.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this during a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the games would take place between March 16 and 26, 2022.

Mr Ogundipe said the university won the hosting right for 2022 after beating the University of Jos by 76 points to the last 66 points.

He said: “With the announcement of this victory, the University of Lagos has initiated arrangements by paying the mandatory fees of six million naira (N6,000,000.00) to the National Council of NUGA, signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NUGA and then forms the UNILAG-NUGA Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and its 14 subcommittees to direct the planning and preparations for the games.

“This was supposed to be held in 2020, but the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted things. The NUGA Council has now given the green light for the new dates from March 16 to 26, 2022, which is why we are here.”

He added that the NUGA games will feature 136 universities and approximately 10,000 student athletes and officials will participate in 17 different games.

The games according to Mr. Ogundipe are football, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, cricket, chess, taekwando, judo, swimming, karate, athletics, squash and boxing.

Beauties of NUGA

Talking about the benefits of the games, the VC said that academic institutions are not just for academic activities, but knowledge should be all-round.

He said that aside from exposing the students to other opportunities, it’s another way to sell the university’s brand to the world.

The vice chancellor said it will provide an opportunity for business organizations to showcase their brand.

He therefore took the opportunity to ask for support from individuals and organizations and said that the university will present the best NUGA ever in its history.

Safety

Mr Ogundipe said arrangements have been made to strengthen security on and around campus, and says the organizer will ensure that only bona fide university students will participate in the games.

About 1000 closed circuit cameras (CCTV) will be installed on the university campuses – Akoka, Idiaraba and Yaba.

The vice chancellor said the university will work with all relevant security authorities to ensure adequate security for each participant

COVID-19

The vice chancellor, who attributes the postponement of the competition to the COVID-19, said the university will ensure strict adherence to all protocols against the spread of the virus.

He said appropriate committees have been set up for that purpose.

About NUGA

The association was founded in July 1965, shortly after the first West African University Games were held at the University of Ibadan earlier that year.

In 1970, NUGA became a member of the World Federation of University Games and in 1974 became a founding member of the All-Africa University Games Association.

Currently, there are more than eighty universities that are members of NUGA, both private and public.

The overtime games have grown to sixteen namely: Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Scrabble, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis and Volleyball.