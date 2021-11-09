Sports
136 Universities, 10,000 Athletes Gather at UNILAG for 26th NUGA Games
For the fourth time since its inauguration in 1966, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is hosting the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) sports events.
The university’s vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this during a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the games would take place between March 16 and 26, 2022.
Mr Ogundipe said the university won the hosting right for 2022 after beating the University of Jos by 76 points to the last 66 points.
He said: “With the announcement of this victory, the University of Lagos has initiated arrangements by paying the mandatory fees of six million naira (N6,000,000.00) to the National Council of NUGA, signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NUGA and then forms the UNILAG-NUGA Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and its 14 subcommittees to direct the planning and preparations for the games.
“This was supposed to be held in 2020, but the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted things. The NUGA Council has now given the green light for the new dates from March 16 to 26, 2022, which is why we are here.”
He added that the NUGA games will feature 136 universities and approximately 10,000 student athletes and officials will participate in 17 different games.
The games according to Mr. Ogundipe are football, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, cricket, chess, taekwando, judo, swimming, karate, athletics, squash and boxing.
Beauties of NUGA
Talking about the benefits of the games, the VC said that academic institutions are not just for academic activities, but knowledge should be all-round.
He said that aside from exposing the students to other opportunities, it’s another way to sell the university’s brand to the world.
The vice chancellor said it will provide an opportunity for business organizations to showcase their brand.
He therefore took the opportunity to ask for support from individuals and organizations and said that the university will present the best NUGA ever in its history.
Safety
Mr Ogundipe said arrangements have been made to strengthen security on and around campus, and says the organizer will ensure that only bona fide university students will participate in the games.
About 1000 closed circuit cameras (CCTV) will be installed on the university campuses – Akoka, Idiaraba and Yaba.
The vice chancellor said the university will work with all relevant security authorities to ensure adequate security for each participant
COVID-19
The vice chancellor, who attributes the postponement of the competition to the COVID-19, said the university will ensure strict adherence to all protocols against the spread of the virus.
He said appropriate committees have been set up for that purpose.
About NUGA
The association was founded in July 1965, shortly after the first West African University Games were held at the University of Ibadan earlier that year.
In 1970, NUGA became a member of the World Federation of University Games and in 1974 became a founding member of the All-Africa University Games Association.
Currently, there are more than eighty universities that are members of NUGA, both private and public.
The overtime games have grown to sixteen namely: Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Scrabble, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis and Volleyball.
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government.
For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, please consider making some modest support for this noble endeavor.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to supporting a relevant journalism and ensuring that it remains free and available to everyone.
To donate
TEXT ADVERTISING: Advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Sources
2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/494377-136-universities-10000-athletes-to-converge-on-unilag-for-26th-nuga-games.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos