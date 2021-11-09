Howell Named O’Brien Award Semifinalist





FORT WORTH, Texas Sam Howell has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the second year in a row. Howell, the record-breaking junior signal caller from Indian Trail, NC, is experiencing a third consecutive standout season for the Tar Heels. Howell ranks sixth nationally with 345.1 yards in total offense per game and has 28 total touchdowns. He is 169 of 268 for 2,408 passing yards with 20 touchdown passes and has rushed 698 yards and eight touchdowns. Howell’s 698 rushing yards ranks second nationally among quarterbacks, behind only Liberty’s Malik Willis (755). Howell is Carolina’s program record holder in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns accounted for. In alphabetical order, the semifinalists are: Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Oregon’s Anthony Brown, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Fresno State’s Jake Haener, Frank Harris of UTSA, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, North Carolina’s Sam Howell , Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Nevada’s Carson Strong, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Malik Willis of Liberty, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky. Four of the 20 quarterbacks Corral, Howell, McCall and Ridder are semifinalists for the second year in a row. None of the quarterbacks has been named a finalist before. “Due to our close vote, the Foundation has decided to expand to 20 deserving semifinalists this year,” said Kendall Cason Iles, executive director of the Davey O’Brien Foundation. “The 2021 season was fascinating and our fan vote reflected that excitement as a record number of voters supported their favorite quarterback in our first round.” The semifinalist list is made up of nine seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen, and includes players from nine FBS conferences and one football independent. The Southeastern Conference has the most honorees with five, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference (four). The next step in the process is to select the three finalists for the award based on votes from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee and the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will take place across the three social media platforms. of the award. media accountsInstagram, Twitter and facebook. The top five votes on each platform will receive bonus committee ballots which are added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee. To enter the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. Each round of the selection process offers fans two week-long voting periods. The three finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 November. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, December 9 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The Davey O’Brien Foundation was founded in 1977 and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first awarded in 1981. Over time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has gained more given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and college grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org. Remaining Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Timeline

Semi-finalists announced(Tuesday 9 Nov.)

Round 2 Fan Vote Open(Week #1 Tuesday, November 9 – Sunday, November 14)

Round 2 Fan Vote Open(Week #2 Tuesday, November 16 – Sunday, November 21)

Finalists announced(Tuesday 23 November)

Round 3 Fan Vote Open(Week #1 Tuesday, November 23 – Sunday, November 28)

Round 3 Fan Vote Open(Week #2 Tuesday, November 30 – Sunday, December 5)

Winner announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards(Thursday 9 December) 2021 Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr. 6-2, 215, Shelby, Ohio

Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr., 5-11, 190, Blackshear, Georgia.

Anthony Brown, Oregon, Senior, 6-3, 226, Cliffwood, NJ

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 205, Ventura, California.

Jake Haener, Fresno State, Sr., 6-1, 195, Danville, California.

Frank Harris, UTSA, Senior, 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, So., 6-1, 208, Charlotte, NC

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Senior, 6-4, 218, Greensboro, NC

Sam Howell , North Carolina, Jr., 6-1, 220, Indian Trail, NC

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, So., 6-3, 210, Indian Trail, NC

Tanner Mordecai, SMU, Jr., 6-3, 218, Waco, Texas

Kenny Pickett, Pitt, Senior, 6-3, 220, Oakhurst, NJ

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, So., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Carson Strong, Nevada, Sr., 6-4, 215, Vacaville, California.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State, R-Fr., 6-3, 218, Empire, California.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 218, Washington, DC

Malik Willis, Liberty, Jr., 6-1, 225, Atlanta, Georgia.

Bryce Young, Alabama, So., 6-0, 194, Pasadena, California.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Sr., 6-1, 220, Victoria, Texas

