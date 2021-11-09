Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Chance for revenge as Black Caps look for anger against England in semi-final





Revenge will be in the mind of the Black Caps against tournament favorites England. Photo / Photo Sport

A wry smile appears on Gary Stead’s face as he tells a truth that will bring back bad memories for New Zealand cricket fans. “We are looking forward to playing against England again, we are looking forward to it being a one-off game where anything can happen.” Oh, how do the Black Caps know that better than anyone. Two years after the infamous ODI World Cup final, New Zealand and England meet again in a World Cup knockout match tomorrow morning in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final. Eleven players will walk out of Abu Dhabi with the memories, or scars, of that day. Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult return to the New Zealand side, with Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood backing up for England. Fear not, this time there is no countdown of the borders, but what the Black Caps will encounter is an English side who are a favorite to add to their trophy collection in white ball cricket. England’s threat has been mitigated somewhat by the tournament-end injury of destructive opener Jason Roy, which, when added to the unavailability of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills, leaves five players missing. who would otherwise have been in English squad for this showdown. And yet one look at the sext of players returning from 2019 underscores why the bookmakers have chosen England not only to beat New Zealand, but also to win the title. Eleven players will walk out of Abu Dhabi with the memories, or scars, of that 2019 final. Foto / Fotosport On the other hand, however, England were also healthy favorites in 2019, and if it weren’t for the positioning of Stokes’ outstretched bat or Boult’s foot positioning, the Black Caps would be on the hunt for three consecutive world trophies. They come into this game with a clean bill of health and on the back of four straight wins. Although their last three opponents Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan are not in the same realm as England, the Black Caps lost all three throws, in three different locations, but still managed to rack up extensive victories in a stylish display of skill and adaptability. Related articles Their bowling performance in those four wins is so assured that their batsmen are left somewhat untried, a fact Stead is aware of. “It was an interesting tournament because we didn’t really have to have a big chase when we were chasing goals, they were 110 and 120 so it’s always hard to know for sure how you’ll be placed when it’s a 160-180 target But we believe we have the players in the group to do it.” Stead says there has been no chatter within the group about 2019, but after offering a wry smile, Boult delivered a cheeky grin to indicate that even if it won’t affect their performance, there will at least be a measure of revenge will be in their minds. “There’s been a good history between the sides of white-ball cricket over the past week,” a subdued Boult grinned. “Let’s hope we can create a big shock.”

