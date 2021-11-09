2021 College Football Playoff Ranking Schedule: Dates, TV Channels





The next release of 2021College Football Playoffrankings is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, November 9. It will be the second of six CFP ranking shows, with the final revealing which four teams will play in the CFP semi-finals. You can view the ranking here. Last season, Alabamade defeated Ohio State in the College Football PlayoffNational Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. 2021College Football Playoff Ranking: Release Schedule, Dates Here’s the schedule for this season’s six CFP Top 25 announcements: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 2

9:00 PM Tuesday, November 9 on ESPN*

19:00 Tuesday 16 November

19:00 Tuesday 23 November

19:00 Tuesday 30 November

12:00 noon Sunday 5 December *This is an estimated start time. It will be unveiled between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader college basketball games for men. The top four teams will participate in the semi-finals on Friday, December 31. The national championship game will be played on Monday, January 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana. College Football Playoff: Rankings, History In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to be ranked #1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here is the list of all the No. 1 teams in the CFP ranking. 2014 Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP) COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums 2015 Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2016 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP) 2017 Week 9: Georgia

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP) 2018 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2019 Week 10: Ohio State

Week 11: LSU

Week 12: LSU

Week 13: Ohio State

Week 14: Ohio State

Week 15: LSU (state of Ohio, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2020 Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16: Alabama

Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP) College Football Playoff: Results season 2014 rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , no. 3 Florida State 20

, no. 3 Florida State 20 sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , no. 1 Alabama 35

, no. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20 season 2015 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , no. 4 Oklahoma 17

, no. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , no. 3 Michigan State 0

, no. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship game: No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season party bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , no. 4 Washington 7

, no. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship game: No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31 RANKING: All major college football polls season 2017 rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , no. 1 Clemson 6

, no. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship game: No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) season 2018 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , no. 4 Oklahoma 34

, no. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , no. 3 Notre Dame 3

, no. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship game: No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16 season 2019 peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , no. 4 Oklahoma 28

, no. 4 Oklahoma 28 party bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , no. 2 Ohio State 23

, no. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship game: No. 1 LSU 42, no. 3 Clemson 25 season 2020 Rose Bowl (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas): No. 1 Alabama 31 , no. 4 Notre Dame 14

, no. 4 Notre Dame 14 sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , no. 2 Clemson 28

, no. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Wayne Staats is a senior interactive producer for NCAA.com. His work has also appeared in the Augusta Chronicle, augusta.com, and Land of 10. He is a graduate of Penn State University. FCS Football Rankings: James Madison rises to No. 2 after shuffling in the top five of the latest FCS Coaches Poll In week 10, 10 ranked teams lost, six lost to unranked teams. These losses and more have shaken up the latest edition of the FCS Coaches Poll. READ MORE Colorado School of Mines returns to DII football Power 10 rankings with one week left in the 2021 season Ferris State is ranked #1 in the DII football Power 10 rankings. Here’s the latest top 10 and a preview of some of the most important games in the final week of the regular season. READ MORE FCS Football Playoffs: Tracking Automatic Bids for the 2021 FCS Playoffs We tracked every automatic bid for the 2021 FCS Playoffs as conference titles were won. READ MORE

