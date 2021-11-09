Sports
Red Knights Doubles Team Wins Section Title, Enters State Tennis | St. Louis Park
Emme Johnson, Annika Olson represent BSM at the first state tournament of the fall
Benilde-St. Margarets doubles tennis duo of senior Emme Johnson and freshman Annika Olson earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA state tournament that took place the last week of October at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
The team came up short against unseeded Wayzata duo Greta Holmes and Tasha Piyabongkarn 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the opening round on October 28.
The Trojans team lost their second-round match to Minnetonka’s fifth-seeded team consisting of Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. The Skippers won their match for third place after dropping their semifinal match against eventual state champion and Minnetonka teammates Annika Elvestrom and Karina Elvestrom.
Johnson and Olson recovered from the opening game loss with a pair of two-set sweeps later on October 28.
The Red Knights defeated Park of Cottage Groves Abby Fjelsta and Hannah Holmgren 6-0, 6-1 before doing the same to Lakeville Souths Georgia Demi and Reese Burton 6-5, 6-5.
Johnson set a record of 22-5 this fall, while Olson scored 21-6 in singles and doubles.
Johnson and Olson reached the state by taking the absolute gauntlet, namely Section 6AA, with 17 schools competing for just two state doubles team qualification spots.
The Red Knights duo finished seventh and set a 5-0 record. They dropped no game in the first two games (6-0, 6-0) before Blakes sent 17th-seeded Annabelle Swigert and Ellie Nixon 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Johnson and Olson handed Edinas No. 11 seeds Kate Miller and Ana Martinez a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to set up another game against Blake’s other doubles team. This time, the 18-seeded Blake team of Allyson Jay and Nana Vang fell to Johnson and Olson 6-3, 6-3 for the section doubles title.
BSM’s other doubles team in the tournament of Cassie Stidman and Olivia Gorton received the number 8 seed and went 1-1, opening with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Apple Valleys number 36 seeds Molly Hentges and Kemiah Cook ahead of Edinas No. 12 seeds Annie Klemmensen and Emmy Inderieden scored a 6-2, 6-2 third round victory over the BSM duo.
St. Louis Parks Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley earned the top seed, winning their first round match against Minneapolis Souths No. 27 seeded Maddie Leventhal and Frankie Creel 6-1, 6-0. Burnsville’s No. 21 seeded team of Sami Bowlby and Addie Bowlby scored a 6-0, 6-4 upset of the Orioles duo.
The other Park doubles team of Nora J. and Madeline Anklam placed second, opening with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Holy Angels No. 25 seeds Mara Poidinger and Gabby Bartfield.
BSM’s Johnson and Olson knocked out the Orioles doubles team 6-0, 6-0 in the next game.
Meanwhile, in singles, BSM’s Lauren Kallas earned the number 3 seed and went 2-1. She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Roosevelt’s No. 31 seed Isabella Morden-Wheeldon before handing Washburn’s No. 14 seed Olivia McDonald a 6-1, 6-3 loss to reach the fourth round. Edinas No. 6 seeded Nicola Santoni won their match 6-1, 6-2.
BSM’s No. 8 seed Caroline Braun went 2-1 with a third round win over Hopkins No. 9 seed Zoe Lipschultz 6-2, 6-3 before Eastview’s top class Jeysari Venkatasubrumani won their fourth round match 6-0 , 6 -0.
Venkatasubrumani won the singles title with a thrilling three-set victory over second-seeded Bella Suk van Blake 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)
Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Annika Olson in action during the Class AA State Doubles Tournament on October 28. Olson teamed up with Emme Johnson to win the Section 6AA doubles title the week before.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Emme Johnson in action during the Class AA State Doubles Tournament on October 28. She teamed up with Annika Olson to win the Section 6AA doubles title.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital distribution of this content without prior written permission is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sources
2/ https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/community/stlouispark/red-knights-doubles-team-wins-section-title-competes-at-state-tennis-meet/article_20680ae2-4183-11ec-b4fc-db5891dad54c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]