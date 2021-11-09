No. 24 Penn State Set for Michigan in Big Ten Semifinal





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State men's soccer team, under fourth-year head coach Jeff Cook , continues its postseason run in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, November 10, while it will host Michigan in the semifinals at Jeffrey Field. The kickoff between the best placed Nittany Lions and No. 4-seed Wolverines is scheduled to air live on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters (pxp) and Tim Lenahan (analyst) on call.

Wednesday 10 Nov. 2021 | Afternoon EN Venue: University Park, Pa. | Event location: Jeffrey Field

University Park, Pa. | Jeffrey Field Live stats: gopsussports.com | Watch: Big Ten Network Parking information Parking for all Penn State Athletics non-football events requires a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with valid parking permits for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, in accordance with parking policies and transportation service access. For men’s soccer games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North grounds. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Event day parking is $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased through the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visittransport.psu.eduor [email protected] PENN STATE IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT Penn State is 33-22-6 (.590) all-time in the Big Ten Tournament since its inception in 1991.

After winning the Big Ten title in the regular season, the Nittany Lions received the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament for the first time since 2013, after spending the previous two seasons as No. 2 seed.

Penn State is 3-1-1 all-time as one-seeds and is 1-2-0 against the four-seeds.

The Nittany Lions are 4-3-0 against the Wolverines in tournament play.

Penn State and Michigan have met in the Big Ten Tournament, each of the head coach Jeff Cook has now been at the helm for four seasons, of which the last two seasons in the semifinals. The Nittany Lions won last season's semifinals 4-1 at Jeffrey Field after falling 1-0 at College Park, Md. LAST TIME OFF With a goal from Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Peter Mangione Just 25 seconds into the game, Penn State set the pace early in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and went on to shut out Michigan State, 2-0, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.

Just 25 seconds into the game, Penn State set the pace early in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and went on to shut out Michigan State, 2-0, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. From the opening kick-off, Penn State pushed the ball up the field and earned a throw-in almost in line with the penalty area. Alex Stevenson threw the ball into the penalty area and found Mangione who skipped it to Liam Butts who turned and took a first shot at the near post which was saved by the Michigan State goalkeeper. But with the ball still in play, Mangione took a diving header that struck off the nearest post and went in to give the Nittany Lions a lead by less than 30 seconds.

threw the ball into the penalty area and found Mangione who skipped it to who turned and took a first shot at the near post which was saved by the Michigan State goalkeeper. But with the ball still in play, Mangione took a diving header that struck off the nearest post and went in to give the Nittany Lions a lead by less than 30 seconds. In the 17th minute, Butts forced a Spartan turnover around midfield and after fending off multiple green jerseys, Butts passed the ball to Seth Kuhn who slipped a perfect pass to Andrew Privett run to the left. Privett took the ball into the penalty area and made a move on a defender before putting on a tremendous right footed attack that went right past the keeper to make it 2-0.

who slipped a perfect pass to run to the left. Privett took the ball into the penalty area and made a move on a defender before putting on a tremendous right footed attack that went right past the keeper to make it 2-0. Michigan State came out of halftime and tried to get on the scoreboard and back into the game, taking a total of 10 shots in the second 45.

Penn State’s back line for the goalkeeper Kris Shakes stood strong to keep the shutout, while Shakes made four saves in the bottom half as the Nittany Lions went on to continue in the tournament. GAME WINNERS ONLY FROM MANGIONE Attacker/midfielder Peter Mangione is the link when it is most needed.

is the link when it is most needed. The native of Hunt Valley, Maryland, has scored seven goals this season, four of which are eventual winners.

Mangione’s last winning goal came just 25 seconds into the Big Ten quarterfinal game against Michigan State (11/7).

His four game-winning goals are tied for first in the Big Ten and 15th nationally.

Mangione has 13 career goals, eight of which are game winners. BIG TEN CHAMPIONS OF THE REGULAR SEASON For the first time since 2013 and sixth in the history of the program, Penn State won the regular season Big Ten crown, finishing with a 6-2-0 record in conference play for a total of 18 points.

The Nittany Lions had finished second in the league with a 6-1-1 Big Ten record for the past two seasons and were picked to finish second again this season behind Indiana in the Coaches’ preseason poll. TOP-30 RPIE The fifth NCAA RPI ranking for the 2021 season was released Monday and has Penn State in 25th place, rising again after a win to start the conference tournament.

Five 2021 opponents currently lead the Nittany Lions: No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 13 West Virginia, No. 16 Indiana, No. 21 Maryland and No. 24 Akron.

Semifinal opponent Michigan sits just outside the top 30 at No. 33. SCOUTING MICHIGAN Michigan is led by 10-year head coach Chaka Daley and stands 8-6-3 overall after finishing Big Ten play with a 4-3-1 record to earn the number 4 seed in the conference tournament. The Wolverines are coming off a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals (11/7) to advance to the semifinals.

Senior Kevin Buca leads the Wolverines with 12 points on a team-high five goals and two assists. Junior Inaki Rodriguez leads the team with four assists. A total of 14 Michigan players have scored at least one point this season.

In net terms, freshman Hayden Evans has played 12 of the Wolverines’ 17 total games. He has an average of 1.20 goals against and a save rate of 0.741 with 43 saves and one shutout.

Senior Marc Ybarra and freshmen Jason Bucknor and Hayden Evans all earned season awards from the Big Ten as Ybarra was honored on the All-Big Ten First Team and Bucknor and Evans were named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. PENN STATE AGAINST MICHIGAN Penn State has a 13-11-4 all-time series advantage over Michigan, including a 2-1 win over Jeffrey Field during the regular season (10/10).

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines have faced each other in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the past two seasons, with Penn State winning at Jeffrey Field in 2020-21 and Michigan winning at College Park, Maryland in 2019. NEXT TIME OUT The winner of Penn State/Michigan will face the winner of Indiana/Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, November 14. The match will be played on the campus of the upper remaining class and will start live at 12:00 PM. on Big Ten Network.

