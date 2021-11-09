Yorkshire suspends head coach Andrew Gale for historic tweet | Cricket News





Yorkshire First Team coach Andrew Gale has been suspended “pending a disciplinary hearing over a landmark tweet”, while cricket director Martyn Moxon is absent from work due to a “stress-related illness”.







Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale has been suspended Yorkshire first team coach Andrew Gale has been suspended “pending a disciplinary hearing over a historic tweet”. The county has also announced that the director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, is absent from work due to a “stress-related illness”. Gale told the jewish news last week he was “completely unaware” of the meaning of an insulting, anti-Semitic word he used in a landmark tweet that was subsequently deleted after the newspaper reported the story. A statement from the club said: “We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire’s first XI coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following a landmark tweet. “The club will make a further statement once this process is complete.” Meanwhile, Moxon, who has faced calls to resign from former chairman Roger Hutton, among a host of others, is currently absent from Headingley. “Cricket director Martyn Moxon will be absent from today (November 9) due to a stress-related illness and he will be given the necessary support,” a club statement said. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player The new Yorkshire cricket club chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel apologized to Azeem Rafiq for the club’s handling of his racism case and praised him for speaking out about his experience at the club The new Yorkshire cricket club chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel apologized to Azeem Rafiq for the club’s handling of his racism case and praised him for speaking out about his experience at the club Azeem Rafiq has repeatedly called on Moxon and CEO Mark Arthur to leave Yorkshire in response to the racism crisis in Headingley. He said in a statement Monday: “Mark Arthur, Martyn Moxon and many of the coaching staff have been part of the problem. “They have consistently taken no responsibility for what happened on their watch and must go. I urge them to do the right thing and resign to make way for those who will do what it takes for the future of the club.” Culture Minister: Situation Rafiq faced was “unacceptable” The government said it will closely monitor the actions of the ECB and Yorkshire The government has vowed to “step in” with “real action” if Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board fail in their response to the county’s racism crisis. An urgent question on the matter was put to parliament by Stockport MP Nav Mishra, with Culture Minister Chris Philp telling the House of Commons that racism in sport must be “confronted” and “eradicated” before calling for further resignation at Headingley . Hutton resigned as chairman last week amid frustration at the handling of Rafiq’s claims about institutional racism, but Philp suggested that was not enough by telling MPs: “If anyone from that regime is left, they should resign too.” Philp said the situation former player Rafiq faced was “unacceptable”, “should never have happened” and “should have been handled appropriately” during the initial investigation. The case should be a “turning point for cricket,” the minister added. In the House of Commons, Philp said: “We have been clear to the England and Wales Cricket Board that this requires a full, transparent inquiry into both the Azeem Rafiq incidents and wider cultural issues at the Yorkshire Cricket Club.”

