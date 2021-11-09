Carlos Alcaraz beats Rune in Milan | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz showed on Tuesday why he is the top seed at the 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals when he defeated Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 4-3(6), 4-2, 4-0 to kick off his campaign in Milan bring. The Spaniard produced some great tennis as he crushed forehands and hammered backhands in a high-quality match against Rune to secure his 75-minute win in their first ATP Head2Head meeting. “It was a very difficult game,” said Alcaraz. “The first set was so close. He had the chance to win the set and I think it was a great game. We both played very well. I tried to keep calm, this is new to me. I was very nervous at the beginning, but I tried to stay calm.” You May Also Like: Alcaraz: ‘Your Rivals Give You Extra Motivation’ The 18-year-old now holds a 1-0 record in the round-robin stage, joining Brandon Nakashima in one Group A win after American defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-1, 3-4(3), 4 -2 , 4-0 earlier at the Allianz Cloud. “It’s very important to do a lot of different things on the field,” Alcaraz added. “I try to go to the net and play aggressively in the important moments and stay calm. I try to do that every game.” Convincing performance from Carlos @ alcarazcarlos03 beats Rune 4-3, 4-2, 4-0 in his first game on the @Intesa Sanpaolo @nextgenfinals. #NextGenATPFinals pic.twitter.com/0ufXzADhlm — ATP tour (@atptour) Nov 9, 2021 Alcaraz started the year No. 141 in the FedEx ATP rankings, but arrived in Milan at a career-high No. 32 after a standout season. In a year of firsts, Alcaraz captured his first major title in Umag and upset the world’s number three Stefanos Tsitsipas as he progressed to the quarter-finals of the US Open. Making its debut in Milan, the frontrunner also reached the semi-finals at tour level in Marbella, Winston-Salem and Vienna in 2021. In a close match between the two 18-year-olds at the event aged 21 and under, Alcaraz showed his confidence as he maneuvered Rune across the field using his powerful foundations. The Spaniard received regular encouragement from Juan Carlos Ferrero, with on-field coaching allowed during the event, and shared a smile with Rune after the Dane’s hat fell off during a run in the second set. Alcaraz, who won 88 percent (28/32) of his first-serve points, also showed strong defensive skills as he took in Rune’s punch to take his win. Rune arrived in shape in Milan, having won his fourth ATP Challenger Tour title in Bergamo last week. The world No. 109 also took a set from 20-time great champion Novak Djokovic at the US Open in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-rune-milan-2021-tuesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos