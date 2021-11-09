Construction of $53 Million Spokane Podium Complete





Spokanes’ newest sports facility has two National Championships booked for next year. The Podium will generate income in tourism and employment.

SPOKANE, Wash. Construction of the Podium, Spokanes’ newest sports facility, is complete. Organizers say the $53 million project will bring major sporting events to Spokane. The first of those events has been announced as the 2022 US Track and Field Indoor Championships to be held in February of next year. The event could bring in millions of dollars in what some in the Spokane tourism industry call “free money.” The Spokane Sports Commission reported that the stage could generate an additional $33 million per year in direct tourism. This also contributes about $1.7 million in state tax revenue. The Podium will also offer new jobs once the doors officially open. One of the greatest benefits of the Podium is its location on W. Dean Avenue in downtown Spokane, as well as its capabilities to host large spectator events and cater to the specific needs of tournaments. It also has the space to host some courts or fields. Some of the features of the Podium that set it apart from other sports facilities in Spokanes are its immense indoor track. At 78,000 square feet, 360 feet long and 250 feet wide, the oval track with hydraulic ramps features 60-foot sprint courses, two pole vault, long jump, and triple jump, and throwing sectors for shot put and weighted throws. Additional features include a warm-up area with a 90-meter track and other preparation equipment for athletes. I’ve been involved from the beginning, the whole design concept and everything else Spokane District Event Manager Ryan Ford said. So to finally see this project come to the finish line here, to use orbit terminology, it’s pretty remarkable. Track won’t be the only sport on display at the new facility. According to organizer Eric Sawyer, the Podium will host many unique sporting events, such as karate championships and wrestling tournaments. Traditional sports such as volleyball and basketball are also covered. We looked at everything from cheerleading events to badminton, table tennis, Sawyer said. You name it, we want to do it in this building, because that’s what it’s really designed for. The first event at the new facility will take place on December 11.

