Sports
Racism in Yorkshire cricket: Club suspend coach for ‘historic’ tweet as government threatens to take action | british news
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has suspended its head coach Andrew Gale over a landmark tweet in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.
Meanwhile, director of cricket Martyn Moxon has been scarred with a “stress-related illness” after being called on to resign by many, including Rafiq.
It comes as the government has said it can intervene if it judges the club’s internal procedures and assessment by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to be inadequate.
On Monday, the new Yorkshire CCC chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, announced that the club… reached a settlement with Rafiq, and praised him for being a whistleblower.
Rafiq said he was a victim of racism at Yorkshire CCC while playing there between 2008 and 2018, and an investigation was underway.
He was found to have been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” by an independent panel while playing for the team – but Yorkshire CCC said this behavior does not warrant “disciplinary action”.
Today Lord Patel said: “As I said in the press conference yesterday, we need to listen to everyone who has experienced racism, discrimination and abuse at this cricket club, and I urge others to come forward and share their experiences.
“We are aware that, since I spoke yesterday, a number of allegations have been made by individuals about their experiences in the media and these need to be properly investigated.
“I have announced that an independent whistleblower hotline will be established as soon as possible, as a safe place for people to come out with disclosures.
“Once it’s operational – and I’ve asked for it to happen by the end of this week – this will be the first step in a new and committed process to promptly receive and respond to all allegations and concerns.”
It was confirmed that Mr Gale had been suspended “pending disciplinary hearing over a landmark tweet” following reports that he used an anti-Semitic word on Twitter 11 years ago.
The club added that Mr Moxon will receive “the necessary support” while he is gone.
In addition to Rafiq, former chairman Roger Hutton has called on Mr Moxon to resign, as has Culture Secretary Chris Philp.
Mr Philp said: “This must be a turning point for cricket. The government will now scrutinize the actions of the ECB… and we will examine the actions the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is taking in response to these damning allegations.
“The investigations I referred to must be thorough, they must be transparent and they must be open to the public – that is necessary to restore the public’s faith in cricket and beyond.
“Parliament is watching, the government is watching and the country is watching.
“We expect real action and the government stands ready to step in and take action if they don’t get their own house in order.
“There were catastrophic failures in management over many years at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, so it is only right that the chairman resigned and I think if anyone is left from that regime they should also resign.”
