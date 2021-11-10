Mid-State League Honors Best in Volleyball, Golf and Tennis





LANCASTER The Mid-State League handed out season closures for volleyball, golf and tennis. Volley-ball Fisher Catholic won the MSL-Cardinal Division with a 14-0 record, followed by Fairfield Christian Academy (11-3, Grove City Christian (11-3), Berne Union (7-7), Millersport (6-8) ), Zanesville Rosecrans (5-9), Miller (1-13), and Harvest Prep (1-13). Fisher Catholic junior Averie Bruce was selected as Player of the Year and Irishman Leslie Davenport was named Coach of the Year. First team honors included Fisher Catholics Averie Bruce, Ellie Bruce, Emma McCrady and Brooke Vogel, Berne Unions Baylee Mirgon, Fairfield Christians Aubrey Speakman, and Millersports McKenzie Sager. Second team honors went to Irishmen Anna Kenney, Knights Sylvia Ross, Rockets Jayda Cress, while honorable mentions were Fisher Catholics Sophia Shaw, Fairfield Christians Kelly Carpenter, Berne Unions Ava Grace Hintz and Millersports Izabella Erlenbach . In the MSL Buckeye Division, Teays Valley (12-2) and Hamilton Township (12-2) were tied for the championship, followed by Bloom-Carroll (9-5), Logan Elm (9-5), Circleville (8 -6), Fairfield Union (3-11), Liberty Union (3-11) and Amanda-Clearcreek (0-14). Bloom-Carroll junior McKenna Wiseman was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Earning first team honors were the Bulldogs Caitlyn Young and Wiseman, and Liberty Unions Caroline Berlekamp. Second team honors went to Bulldogs Macy Lobb and Fairfield Unions McKaylee Webb. Honorable mentions were Bloom-Carrolls Emma Seagraves, Fairfield Unions Morgan Wolfe, Liberty Unions Deanna Newman and Amanda-Clearcreeks Maddie Marshall. boys golf In the MSL Buckeye Division, Teays Valley (22-2) defeated Bloom-Carroll (21-3) for the league title, followed by Fairfield Union (14-10), Circleville (13-11), Logan Elm (10 -14 ), Amanda-Clearcreek (3-21) and Liberty Union (1-23). First team honors went to Bloom-Carrolls Jake Fruth and Michael Whitcraft, and Fairfield Unions Ty Fisher. Second team picks were Bulldogs Athan McNabb, Fairfield Unions Caleb Boyer and Brody Morgan. Honorable mentions were Bloom-Carrolls Justin Stottsberry, Fairfield Unions Ethan Stephenson and James Bean, Liberty Unions Brycen Myers and Amanda-Clearcreeks Landon Horn. Girls Golf Teays Valley (19-1) won the MSL Buckeye Division Championship followed by Fairfield Union (15-5), Circleville (14-6), Logan Elm (6-14), Bloom-Carroll (4-16) and Freedom Union (2-16). First team honors went to Falcons Addison Sharp and Sydney Bellville, second team rosters were Fairfield Unions Chloe Barlow and Bloom-Carrolls Sam McCathran, and honorable mentions were Fairfield Unions Brooke Brown and Abigail Evans, Bloom-Carrolls McKenna Phillips and Liberty Unions Keara Raleigh and Kaylee Utsinger. Tennis In the MSL Buckeye Division, Logan Elm won the conference title with 46 points, followed by Bloom-Carroll (38), Teays Valley (24), Circleville (4) and Hamilton Township (2). Bloom-Carrolls Alex Bedsole, Jhayma Ehrenborg and Emily Bratton earned first-team all-league honors, while Megan Hite, Gretchen Seipel, Kylee Lehman and Kaylee Dawson were second-team selections. Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or by email at [email protected] for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lancastereaglegazette.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/11/09/mid-state-league-honors-best-volleyball-golf-and-tennis/6348480001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos