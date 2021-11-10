A hockey championship and more playoff thrills





A double overtime thriller for the hockey championship, volleyball finalists and state football playoffs hits the field this week

Consecutive FCIAC championships for the Darien field hockey team, which defeated New Canaan 1-0 in double overtime in the 2021 final on Thursday. The Blue Wave defeated Wilton in 2017 and Staples in 2018, before sharing the title with the Wreckers after a goalless draw in 2019.

70:35



Time ended when Blake Wilks scored on a pass from Molly McGuckin for the only goal of the FCIAC field hockey final. Play came during the first minute of the second 7-on-7 frame.

14

FCIAC Championships in Program History for Darien. Ten of those titles have been there since 2007.

18-1-0-0

Record of both Darien and New Canaan heading into the CIAC Class L tournament. The Rams are the number 1 seed, with the Gulf at number 2.

3-1

Score of Blue Waves’ loss to Greenwich in Saturday’s FCIAC Volleyball Championship game. The Cardinals won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21, before Darien won the third 25-15. The score was 22-22 in the fourth set, but Greenwich won the last three points for a 25-22 win and the title.

19-2

Record of the Darien volleyball team, which is the No. 3 in the class LL tournament. The Wave will receive number 14 Ridgefield (14-6) in the second round on Thursday. The Wave defeated the Tigers 3-0 during the regular season.

6

Number of matches in the second round of Class LL out of eight with at least one FCIAC volleyball team.

54.88

Miller Wards first place time in the 100-yard butterfly during Saturday’s FCIAC swim finals in Greenwich. She beat Trumbulls Lauren Walsh (55.21) for first place. Ward was also second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.80, while helping Darien to finish third as a team.

3-2

Score of Darien’s overtime win against Southington in the opening round of the Class LL girls’ soccer tournament on Monday. Number 25 Darien (7-8-1) will face Number 9 Staples (13-2-4) in the second round on Wednesday.

8

Seed of the boys’ soccer team Blue Waves, which starts playing in the Class LL playoffs on Tuesday. Darien is 9-2-5 and will host No. 25 New Britain in the first round.

49-21

Results of the Darien football teams victory at Norwalk on Friday night. The win kept the Blue Wave undefeated at 8-0, and they also hold the #1 spot in both the Class LL rankings and the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

5:41

Time span in the third quarter in which Darien scored 22 points. The outburst turned a 21-20 deficit into a 42-21 lead.

16

Days until the Turkey Bowl’s annual showdown with New Canaan on Thanksgiving. The Rams are 7-1 and are in third place in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

