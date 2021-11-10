Bengaluru TT star is making big waves





By SS Shreekumar Bengalurus table tennis sensation Archana Girish Kamath, 20, Tokyo Olympian partner Manika Batra and won the women’s doubles title at the 2021 World Table Tennis Contender Lasko event by defeating sisters Adriana and Puerto Ricos Diaz. Melanie , 3-0 at 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 in the final. This was the first WTT title for manica and Archana, ranked 33rd in the ITTF World Rankings. Manika and Archana had defeated the Chinese Liu Weishan and Wang Yidic in the semifinals. I’m very happy to have won this title… it was fun playing all the time because I always enjoy playing doubles with Manika Di . She plays very well and has a strong presence on the table, allowing me to play freely, Archana said after the game. In the Budapest WTT tournament, Archana, the world’s number 134, had taken 58th off the track Yana Noskova of Russia 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9 after a grueling affair though she later lost. Archana was introduced to table tennis at the age of nine. She played it more for recreation, but soon became passionate about it. She won her first under-12 and under-18 state titles in 2011 to be ranked No. 1 in the karnataka Sub-juniors standings. She was also at the top in 2012. In 2013, Archana won a total of 30 titles. Archana quickly ranked #1 in Karnataka in four age categories, under-15, under-18, under-21 and women’s singles, all at once. She had the distinction of being the first player in the history of table tennis in the state. Archana made big waves in the 2013 National Championship by winning all three available gs, as well as a double bronze. Archana, who is a right-hander and has a deadly forehand top spin shot, was first selected to represent in 2014 and was the only Indian selected to represent Team Asia at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge later that year. She won a silver team medal and also received the ITTF Fair Play Award. In 2016, she was the highest ranked player on the ITTF Junior world circuit. Archana won her first national title in singles in 2018 and, ironically, defeated her doubles partner Manika Batra in the semifinals en route to the title in Cuttack. In the same year, Archana stormed into the semifinals of the Youth Olympic Games. She lost and played the bronze medal against Andreea Dragoman from Romania, but lost 1-4. I want to win Olympic gold for India. I want to be a soldier for my country, Archana had proclaimed.



