Justin Fields is one of the 3 things Matt Nagy noticed after the week 9 game

While the passes to Robinson and Mooney were impressive, Nagy felt Fields’ best throw of the game was a 28-yard completion defeating Jimmy Graham in the middle of the field early in the fourth quarter. The game set up Mooney’s 15-yard TD run on the next snap that brought the Bears within 20-13.

“[Fields] had several what I refer to as special plays and the one that stood out to me was Jimmy Graham’s,” Nagy said. “That’s probably a top 3 pitch in the NFL this season. Who he had in his face, the way he threw it, the accuracy, the timing, etc., that’s a special, rare throw. When you see those throws, you get excited.”

Fields has shown great growth in his last two starts. Against the Steelers, he completed 17 of 29 passes for a career-high 291 yards with one TD, one interception and an 89.9 passer rating. A week earlier, against the 49ers, the former Ohio State star made a record 70.3 percent of his passes and rushed for 103 yards, the most by a Bears quarterback since Bobby Douglass’ 127 yards in a 1972 loss to the Raiders.

“We feel very different now,” Nagy said. “We feel better about the kind of game that we play that suits him, that suits our attack. We’re trying to find that game and that balance. The last two weeks his decision-making and timing was really, really good, and then it shoots.” him down in the field which is great we don’t hit all of them but if you still take those in the field [shots], they can’t sit on you all the time.

“But then you get to these moments, these crucial parts of the game that you’ve seen in consecutive weeks now that he’s playing, I think what you see and feel is a man who is becoming more and more confident, not just with every game, but with every game. The game gets a little slower for him in defense. He sees things.”

(2) Nagy complained about the series of penalties the Bears received.

They were awarded 12 penalties for 115 yards, the second most in either category in Nagy’s four seasons as a coach, topped only by when the Bears were marked 14 times for 129 yards on November 4, 2018 in a 41-9 win over the Bills in Buffalo. They actually committed 16 fouls in Pittsburgh, but four were dismissed by the Steelers.

On Monday night, the Bears settled for a field goal after a penalty canceled Fields’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Graham. Fields had two other additions cleared by flags, a 16-yarder for Robinson and a 15-yarder for Jakeem Grant Sr.. Defensively, a taunting penalty extended a Steelers drive that resulted in a field goal that gave Pittsburgh a 26-20 lead .

“A lot of penalties,” said Nagy. “We know there are a lot of recruits. We have to be more disciplined. We have to be better there. It starts with me.”

Two of the penalties were so controversial that a pool reporter was asked to explain to referee Tony Corrente. One of the calls was for mocking linebacker Cassius Marsh, who celebrated a vital third-down from Ben Roethlisberger by taking two steps toward the Steelers bench from the center of the field. The NFL has emphasized calling out harassing penalties this season.

“It’s something that you have to be super careful at this point to be in the gray with this new rule, with the taunting,” Nagy said. “And any gray you give them, they can make a decision and it can be subjective, and that’s part of the rule.

“I’ll also say it’s a very emotional game and an emotional time in the game. And so you have that balance of someone going out to make a play, and then making the play and getting excited Isn’t that’ Is that part of loving the game, the passion, the fire, the fun? That’s part of the game. But when you’re in the gray, there can be consequences.

“I think that’s the balance of us learning that, understanding the emphasis and that’s the decision they make. The hard part is he made a great game at the time and it gets overshadowed by that, and I think that is a learning tool.”

(3) Nagy praised the defense for registering four sacks and limiting the Steelers to 4.2 yards per game, but he was disappointed that the unit failed to drive a turnover.

The defense has provided only one takeaway during the Bears’ four-game losing streak, then recovered a fumble late in the third quarter on October 24 against the Buccaneers when Tampa led comfortably 35-3. The unit has only had one interception in its last seven games by safety DeAndre Houston-Carson October 10 in a win over the Raiders.

Houston-Carson was involved in the only takeout that the Pittsburgh Bears produced on special teams. He scooped a fumble that was forced by Joel Iyiegbuniwe on a punt return and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown that brought the Bears inside 23-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bears have made two turnovers in the game and are now 0-5 this season in losing the turnover battle. Fields had intercepted a pass on the line of scrimmage by defensive side Cam Heyward and Grant lost a fumble on a kick-off return.