Florida football and Auburn fans ring in Its Meltdown Time!

Held the SEC for this week’s meltdown. First up is the Florida Gators who were housed in Columbia with a shocking score of 40-17. Almost every college football fan outside of Gainesville was happy for Shane Beamer and the crew. However, as you might suspect, the jorts contingent was not amused. They were done with Todd Grantham’s scapegoat. but the cousin Eddie lookalike head coach is also in the crosshairs. Mullen hasn’t made any friends by which suggests that recruitment is not done in season?. This is going to be an interesting low season down there. A flu outbreak this week didn’t help matters.

The Auburn signs are mostly made with Bo Nix, although there is a funny infighting sparked by some pro-Malzahn holdovers who made some of the other posters very disgruntled by pining for him in a game thread detailing the violation of the new coach Brian Harsins scored a single field goal.

As always, the language in this post is an abomination. If you feel offended by such things, please direct your browser elsewhere. You have been warned.

The rest of you amoral rubbernecks, enjoy.

Sometimes you beat the roosters and sometimes they beat you.

Moderator keeps deleting my comments because I wt$???? have abbreviated? Is this a safe zone for snowflakes????

We played vanilla so we don’t show anything to FSU

Where is Mrs Mullen? Coaching our defense

Man! I really hope we can beat Samford.

Florida dumpster fire

I think we’re losing to get the best selection… that’s why Dan isn’t worried about recruiting.

Time-out. Have time to go to the toilet and have a grantham

Mullen tries to figure out how to spend his buyout

USC attack will soon tire here while ours will be fresh for the second. Playing Graham’s hands, the old rope a dope. Never seen outside of boxing, let’s see if it pays off.

Thick, sloppy and undisciplined. Just like their coordinator.

We are now a confidence building program. Are you struggling with confidence? Just play with us

I was wondering how to get SEC Network without cable. Sorry I made it up.

We don’t have tacklers. We have huggers.

So Vanderbilt kept them at 21 for the game and we gave up 23 in the 1st half.

We’re really sticking to Vegas tonight!

Bad teams..do bad things..this is a bad team…oh wait, it’s the flu!

All kinds of weather. This is Katrina in the lower 9th ward level, but all kinds of weather boys.

At the 1/2 interview: wellllllllll, you know. Would be concerned about playing after the season.

It’s the continuation of the post Meyer shit era We suck. Simple as that.

This says it all, on the clumsy return a defensive defender hits our center fully prepared and sends him flying backwards. so telling

Unless a miracle happens, this $8 million coach has lost 8 of his last 12 games. That means he will have NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS TO LOSE A GAME!!!!!!!

Does the recruitment start now?

I would almost rather Eat glass then watch. If you put some salt on it, maybe I’ll pick the glass.

Order a drink? Certainly Margarita, with salt. Hold the ice, tequila, and mixer. No need to bus the table

I love Meh Hate watching. Sure, it’s not exactly healthy or fun, but if I’m going to call for Grantham’s immediate resignation, it’ll be because I’ve endured this nonsense.

I laugh because it hurts!

hey, weren’t we favorites of 18.5 points in this game? lmao

Shane Beamer is so excited to actually win that he can’t handle himself. Glad Mullen was able to help him.

My son really started playing football this year But is now uninterested. If Mullen kills our potential band about football, I’ll never forgive him.

Maybe Mullen can start recruiting now because the players know this season is over

Are we going to the FCS next year???

And tonight we have to turn back our clocks Great; we get an extra hour to think about how bad we are. This day just keeps getting better and better.

I love your company because I couldn’t be more unhappy.

Florida Housed by a team that took its four wins by beating Eastern Illinois, ECU, Troy and VandyFFS.

Guys, the Noles are going to kick our ass!!!

Beamer with a kick in the Gator nut bag

My only thought is we sold our souls for Urban Meyer and the devil has come to call

Thank you Gator Football for showing me the horrible relationships I have with my family and friends. They certainly don’t appreciate my name calling and throwing shit.

Pumpers to your caves. The rays of reality will scorch your skin like a vampire.

Full disclosure: This game has conditioned me to look forward to the sound of the screaming chicken on the radio broadcast. I can not get enough of it!

Went to Mexico last weekend… Montezumas got revenge… this is very similar to that.

Everyone wants a slice of UCF (best team in the state LOL)… and Malzan ranked them for us too. If that doesn’t hurt.

I am gone. Nocturnal beeps. Go watch football instead.

No one in the history of football coaching has earned the genius label less than Dan Mullen.

Recruiting is like shaving, if you don’t do it every day you end up looking like a bum.

Somehow every one of you suckers here tonight will find a way to convince yourself that the Gators are going to win the National Championship in August 2021.

I think Dan is trying to get fired… nothing else makes sense.

Maybe Dan learned something from his former boss. Id settle for heartburn and palpitations

If there’s a picture of Dan eating pizza after the game.

Fine. I lied. I watch this debacle on my cellphone as I sit in the hot tub. Because I’m a glutton for punishment.

The only thing left in the tank is waste water.

I keep waiting for everyone to just sit on the field in protest.

Come coach at Florida! We don’t allow you to recruit like everyone else, we force you to keep unproductive players and lagged behind facilities.

Then the clock tries to make it to 23 to lose.

I have a bad feeling that after this year-long debacle we will also have a mass exodus of players. As I see it, we will be lucky enough to team up next year

Mullen’s thought process. Shooting a superball into a train car..

Well it doesn’t look like we’re going to cover

Can the whole team and all coaches just stay in Columbia and start over?

Oh joy flight tracker time.

Tune in next week for Samford doing the southern dance of Ga.

It’s time for the shark’s death threats.

If I’m a third-stringer and don’t see any action tonight, I’ll stop on Monday. There’s no way a third-stringer can play worse than what’s out there now.

Maybe it makes sense to post a PSA on the main forum so that fans can’t go on social media for the rest of the year and maybe add the suicide hotline.

Hey guys, which NFL team do you think is scaring Dan away from us?

I think saying a team quits is lazy analysis and too much tossed around, but in this case it’s 100% correct. This team has stopped

Not sure when we will recover

Road Game Bo strikes again What a choke artist

Their one-armed QB holds the ball better than bo

This game was basically who could fuck themselves first and unfortunately it was us.

Bo came out played by a 2nd string QB with half his body working.

He still runs around like Ricky Bobby ablaze when there’s pressure off the rim, all he needs to do is slide up into the bag.

Bo shits in bed like Gus.

I was taunted by certain people for my time to continue with Bo thread.

That bastard gets paid and uses a scholarship to play for the school I graduated from. If the wind makes him fumble and he skips passes to open WRs, I’m going to criticize him.

It’s more about seeing him make the same mistakes for three seasons and still not have a better option. Ill hang out with Harsin for this season as it inherited our slot WR. But he better have someone else in 2022.

Lol @ the Nix Suckers. He is what he is. Playing 3 bad teams doesn’t change who he is. Average at best.

Shut up and take your ass to the UCF board. Keep fishing and stop trolling on this board of stupid hot takes. You think Gus is our best coach ever and Bo is the best QB in Auburn history. GTFO!!!!!

I might get Bo all we got this year but maybe I’ll quit AU football next season when he starts

You only need 5 FGs to win, watch goooooo!!!!!!

Gus Malzahn’s ghost has slipped in. I thought Halloween was over.

What a dumb ass I am

Finley should have come a long time ago. I blame Harsin

No you stupid sh##, I responded quickly at that point. The only thing I like to clean right now is your clock.

Bo yells at the backup QB who signals him, he yells at the receivers, he yells at the line, now he yells at the umpires. I wish he yelled at Harsin. The last to do so was fired the next day.

Yes, this is Georgia St. Bo here in the 4th Q. Put him on the couch and let Finley finish this fucking show.

You may have left 2 checkers, 2 possessions and you put in the squirrel who can’t throw 5 meters. Great job guys. Really amazing.

Live by the Bo Dying by the Bo

Again as I said Bo explains the Auburn football program as a whole perfectly.. chaos on two legs

My gloves are off. Bo Nix is ​​a 6-6 quarterback with a snotty character who still lets his mom cut the crust off his buns

Exactly what I thought you were a coward. Talk s*** and then we’ll move it to real life and start kicking you back. You damn sure wouldn’t say this s### to my face and yet you call me the tough internet guy. You p#####.

The fat lady gives a show rn. Show all octaves.

OLine regression, Bo rattled, Bobo stops taking his meds… Good day, O.