Burbank Girls Tennis tripped by Whitney 10-8

On a nearly perfect day for tennis, where the weather was neither too hot nor too cold, the Burbank High girls’ team came to blows with a visit to Whitney and despite a strong effort, the Bulldogs came up just short, losing 10-8 in a CIF Southern Section Division III quarterfinal game on Monday afternoon.

Although their season is over, it will be remembered with immense pride for a long time to come.

A season ago, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the Pacific League and failed to qualify for the postseason.

This season, Burbank finished the league campaign in second place with an 8-3 point. This is no small feat.

The Wildcats are now 17-2 in all games and have a winning streak of 12 games.

The game started with each team getting three points on the opening round, but the Wildcats were slightly stronger from this point on.

The Bulldogs (11-4) reached the quarterfinals after beating Walnut 12-6 in the opening round and then drilled La Salle 14-4 in the second round.

Whitney’s road to the quarterfinals saw the Wildcats beat Millikan 11-7 in the first round and then beat Ventura 14-4 in the second.

The season started with three consecutive wins for the Bulldogs, but then lost to powerful Arcadia 15-3.

Two wins followed, including a 13-5 win over Burroughs, but the Apaches took a 15-3 win over Burbank.

Two more wins followed for the Bulldogs, including a 14-4 blitz over the rival Bears, but the pesky Apaches went on to beat the Bulldogs 15-3.

Burbank finished the regular season with two wins, including a 16-2 win over Burroughs.

After winning the first two games of the season, the Los Alamitos Wildcats lost 12-6, but recovered to take three consecutive wins before falling to Mater Dei 11-7. The next twelve games were claimed by Whitney.

Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team of Brianna Kobramasihi and Meeneh Mirzaians went 6-1, 4-6 and 6-1.

Elli Sumera and Nairi Zeytounzian are the No. 2 double tandem of the Bulldogs and they went 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

“I think it was a great way for me to finish my senior year. Obviously we only got one round through CIF in the first two years and last year with COVID was not the best season,” said Sumera, who played her last high school level game. “But I’m just really happy that we got out and we tried our very best and we’ve come this far.”

Sumera loved the way this team never gave up. “I am really proud of our team. We did a really great job this year and we came really close,” she noted. “I was just happy to have a good season for my senior year and come out strong.”

Sumera continued: “I’m glad we made it this far. I was happy with everything after last year, I finished fourth and didn’t make the play-offs,” she said. “The girls have been so supportive this year and I was so lucky to have such a great team. I think I can speak on behalf of the whole team that we are happy that we have come this far.”

Burbank’s number 3 duo of Liliyan Hawrylo and Arpi Krikorian also had a solid afternoon after 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0.

The Bulldogs earned a point in singles as No. 3 Sena Hammel defeated Lauren Fong, Whitney’s No. 3, 7-6 (7-5).

“Our goal is always to never give up. The first round was even. The whole idea is to keep fighting no matter what,” said Whitney coach Dave Moorman. “Keep that pressure off yourself and play point for point. They fight there. Our goal is to walk off the field and know that we fought.”