Party Like 1999: Phillipsburg Field Hockey Wins First Section Title in 22 Years

The Phillipsburg High School Hockey TeamThe first sectional championship in 22 years may have surprised outside observers.

But it didn’t come as a shock to the Stateliners.

We knew it was possible, said Senior Captain Emilia Lopes.

This is exactly where I thought we would be, noted Phillipsburg coach Toni Popinko.

The ninth-seeded Stateliners defeated second-seeded Middletown South 2-0 in the NJSIAA North Group 4 Championship on Tuesday afternoon in Middletown Township.

It is Phillipsburg’s fifth sectional crown in the program’s history and the first since 1999.

It’s quite overwhelming, but it’s exciting, senior captain Madison Darmstadt said. We have been working since June. We’ve been working since I was a freshman… It’s so exciting to accomplish something that we’ve been looking forward to for years.

It’s very exciting, Lopes added. We’ve been looking forward to this since the start of the season. There was some doubt in the beginning because it was so long ago. But ever since we saw the group of girls we had, we knew we could do something special.

The Stateliners had the first four corners in the games and broke the scoreboard with the last of those chances. Sophomore Avery Ritt led the ball to junior Samantha Helman, who whizzed a shot toward the cage. The ball was tipped off by senior Lena Lopes and flew to the right of Middletown South goalkeeper Leila Black, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead with 7:55 left in the second quarter.

Phillipsburg’s goal woke the Lions, who increased their pressure and produced three corners before the break.

Middletown South (17-5) continued to advance in the third quarter, but the Stateliners failed to concede a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

They just played as a unit, Popinko said of her team. There was a point in the third quarter when I got a little nervous. That happens… They are very good at keeping their cool. We had little discussion about it. They realized what they were doing, and they went out and fixed it… We just have great leadership.

Pburg breathed a little more calmly after cashing in on another corner. Lena Lopes pushed the ball to Darmstadt, who scored from the top of the circle to take the lead 2-0 with 9:48 to go.

We literally practiced our angles non-stop, Popinko said. I’d like to say I’m surprised, but I’m not. (Darmstadt) has come through the clutch for us a few times with that corner. That straight shot is her strength, so she did a great job. And Avery Ritt did phenomenal on the first (goal). The ball went out of court, she stopped it, brought it back, passed it and we got a nice touch (in the cage).

Darmstadt, who spends most of her time preventing goals, was delighted to deliver some attacking pop.

It felt great. I am primarily a defensive player, so scoring that goal was huge for me, she said. I just had to remember to keep my head down. I heard the ball hit the back of the cage which is a great sound. I couldn’t have done it without my team.

Tuesday’s game featured only a handful of shots on target as both teams battled for possession in the center of the field. The Liners weren’t afraid to confuse it with the Lions, who were hit with two green cards during the game.

We play a lot of strong, aggressive teams. Unlike other teams we play, we were gritty, we were down-and-dirty, Darmstadt said. We do everything we can to win the ball and put our heart into every action we make.

Junior Beth Kelly made two saves for Pburg, the most difficult of which came after a hard shot from Middletown South senior Kylie Doyle with 4:45 left in the game.

Pburg (13-9) entered the sectional tournament with a 9-9 record, winning four in a row, including three on the road. The Liners are giving credit to their grueling Skyland Conference schedule to prepare them for the postseason.

Playing against strong teams all season has really benefited us. Middletown South is a great team. I really think our (regular) season schedule has helped us a lot, said Darmstadt. Were kind of an underdog. Every game we say we have nothing to lose. A big motto we use is Why not us? Were a great team. We put our heart and soul into it and we came out with the win.

Popinko, who took over Pburg in 2017, has seen the program take the incremental steps it takes to compete with the best in Skyland and the section.

This group of girls is so special. They don’t give up. Weve gradually got better over the course of the season, the coach said. I really can’t take credit. They just took over the program. They play for each other and their coaches.

The Liners will face South Jersey’s champion Eastern or Kingsway in the Group 4 Finals. Eastern has won the most state championships in NJSIAA field hockey history.

We were just going to play, Popinko said. Would have fun.

