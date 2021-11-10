College Basketball Opening Night – Duke-Kentucky Men’s Encounter, South Carolina-NC State Battle on Women’s Side

Welcome to the start of the 2021 college basketball season.

November brings the return of basketball to college campuses across the country, and there’s a lot to look forward to on Tuesday. On the men’s side, No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Kentucky against each other in an AP top-10 matchup, along with No. 1 Gonzaga starting his journey back to the Final Four.



On the women’s side, No. 1 South Carolina has a top-five matchup with No. 5 NC State to start the year, and 16 other ranked teams take the floor.

Opening night in college hoops brings the return of home advantage. With fans back in the stands, there will be more noise and storming of the courts this season.

Here are some of the best moments from opening night:

play 1:05 Aliyah Boston puts on a stellar defensive performance as she racks up five blocks in South Carolina’s season-opening road win against NC State.

block party

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team had a big test to start the year when it faced NC State. While the game was competitive the whole time, the Gamecocks were too much for the Wolfpack. Aliyah Boston has worked on both ends of the floor (just look at her stat line). The junior striker scored eight points, six rebounds and two assists in the game, but her defense effort gained her recognition from a high profile player.

Scott blocked five shots in the season opener, asserting himself as a threat in the paint. WNBA star Layshia Clarendon noticed Boston’s block party and called her out on Twitter.

The timing of Aliyah Boston’s shot block is a beautiful thing Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) Nov 9, 2021

High flying hoopers

Quinnipiac guard Matt Balanc knocked down one of the best dunks of the fledgling college basketball season with a monstrous blow in his team’s game against Maryland.

The junior guard then stared at Fatts Russell, the University of Maryland guard. Russell didn’t stand a chance against Balanc — he is six feet tall, compared to the Qunnipiac guard who is six feet tall. While the dunk was brutal, it didn’t translate into a lead for the Bobcats as they follow the Terrapins into the second half.

play 0:30 Quinnipiac security guard Matt Balanc throws a vicious posterizer at Maryland security guard Fatts Russell and then stares at him.

In the game between Indiana and Eastern Michigan, Jordan Geronimo got off to a flying start. He took a lob from Hoosier teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis and tossed into a powerful alley. Watching the replay, Geronimo skied to beat this dunk home.

play 0:23 Trayce Jackson-Davis hands one to Jordan Geronimo for an alleyway for Indiana.

buzzer knockers

The Ohio State Buckeyes took a dramatic win in their season opener against the Akron Zips. Two seconds down with seconds remaining, Zed Key took the ball into the lane and scored as time went on against Akron. His late-game bucket helped Ohio State escape with a win and avoid an early season outage.

The Buckeyes Are Coming Up CLUTCH Zed Key’s Last Second Bucket Returns No. 17 @OhioStateHoops the victory over Akron (through @br_CBB)

pic.twitter.com/jdkX2Q2AVG NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) Nov 10, 2021

Honoring Legends

Duke Basketball honored Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the men’s team prior to the first game of his senior season. Coach K was awarded a plaque detailing all of his achievements since he was named head coach of the Blue Devils in 1980.

play 0:18 Mike Krzyzewski receives a standing ovation as he is honored before coaching Duke for the 11th and final time at the Champions Classic.

Duke has won five titles under Coach K, whose overall record as head coach is 1170-361. In June, Krzyzewski – the winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s basketball – announced that the 2021-22 season would be his last.

From the center

The UMBC women’s basketball team has their way against Gettysburg and extended the lead before halftime with a great shot. Jatarrikah Settle of the Retrievers scooped the ball up with less than two seconds left and fired a shot from halfway. The bucket went in, giving UMBC a 43-14 lead en route to halftime.

First game, new kicks:

Nothing says you’re ready to hoop like wearing a perfect pair of kicks. Duke women’s basketball may not be in the AP top 25 yet, but Vanessa de Jesus, Celeste Taylor and Miela Goodchild should earn a top spot for the shoes they showed for their season-opening game against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Devils are a Nike sponsored team, so it’s no surprise that these women showed up with the latest Nike and Jordan shoes out there. Look. From the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC to Chicago” to the Off-White Jordan 4s, these are shoes that leave something to be desired.